Woman Refusing To Fund Infertile Sister-in-Law's IVF Praised

A woman who has refused to help fund her sister-in-law's IVF treatment is being backed online.

Sharing her dilemma with Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum, user u/Porkchop-Sure-21 said her brother Reid and his wife Nora are desperate to be parents. Unfortunately, Nora had to have her ovaries removed in her teens due to cysts on them, making IVF with donor eggs their only option for conceiving.

The treatment will cost just over $27,000. Nora and Reid have saved $9,000 themselves, with their family and friends donating a further $8,000. This leaves them with a roughly $10,000 deficit. Their medical insurance doesn't cover the procedure, and they were denied a loan due to bad credit.

A stock photo of an anguished woman. Nora had to have her ovaries removed as a teenager due to ovarian cysts. PeopleImages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The couple wants Porkchop-Sure-21 to take out a loan on their behalf, but it is a "huge ask" for the poster.

"The fact that Reid and Nora have poor credit shows they already don't have a good track record of paying back loans," she wrote.

Porkchop-Sure-21 asked why they didn't ask Nora's sister Lauren to sign for the loan, but as she "isn't single and childless" like the poster, they didn't want to burden her.

"Harsh as it is to say, I don't want to take out thousands of dollars in a loan for a procedure that has a good chance of not even working," Porkchop-Sure-21 said.

"I told Reid and Nora 'no' and that their future children are not my responsibility."

The poster is also concerned that if she says yes to the request, they will want her to cover more costs in the future, such as college tuition. Although Nora respected her choice, Reid was enraged and accused the poster of "turning her back" on him in his time of need.

"The rest of the family have essentially told me 'We're not mad at you, just disappointed,'" she said.

"Because Nora worried for years that she would never be able to have children or be a mother."

A stock photo of a man pointing accusingly at a woman. The poster's brother accused her of "turning her back" on him. fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Reddit users supported Porkchop-Sure-21, voting her "NTA" or "Not the A******" in the situation.

A 2017 survey by Ameriprise found that 15 percent of adult siblings argue about money, with arguments revolving around spending habits, inheritance, income levels and loan repayments.

When it comes to lending money to family members, Derek DiManno—Founding Financial Advisor at Flagship Asset Services—said there is no "one-size-fits-all answer."

"It's a complex decision that requires careful consideration of various factors," he told Newsweek.

"While it may be tempting to help a loved one in need, it's important to approach these situations thoughtfully."

While providing genuine assistance during financial emergencies, informal loans can destroy relationships if expectations are not met.

"It's crucial to set clear expectations, establish a formal agreement, and ensure that both parties understand the terms and repayment plan," DiManno said.

Co-signing a loan should also be approached with caution, as you become responsible for the debt if your relative defaults on the payments.

A stock photo of a disheartened woman lost in thought. The poster's family are "disappointed" in her for not taking the loan out on the couple's behalf. CentralITAlliance/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"It can create dependency, strain relationships and jeopardize your own financial stability," he said.

"It's crucial to assess the potential impact on your own goals."

Fellow Redditors told Porkchop-Sure-21 she had made the right choice, with Dittoheadforever warning: "That loan will become your donation."

"They will never pay it back," they said.

Pineboxwaiting agreed, commenting: "Never loan money (or co-sign a note) for people who can't get a loan on their own. There's a reason banks reject them."

"As a mom I wonder if they can afford having a child if they can't even take a 10k loan," said Easy-Locksmith615.

"They're asking OP for a big chunk of money to fund their dream but what about OP's dreams?" wrote jethrine.

"WHy should you contribute more than anyone else in the family?" asked Mike_in_CO.

"The fact that they didn't want to ask the other sister because she has kids but OP is child free makes me think that they have no intention of paying this back," commented specsyandiknowit.

"[Not the A******] OP, but your family members who are disappointed that you won't let yourself be ripped off certainly are!"

Newsweek reached out to u/Porkchop-Sure-21 for comment via Reddit. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.