Woman Refusing to Give Mother-in-Law $30 for Birthday Gift Backed—'Selfish'

The internet has backed a woman who refuses to pay her mother-in-law $30 for a gift that she didn't need or want, even though her husband is trying to pressure her into doing so.

In a post shared on Reddit in August, under the username u/MILcoffeemachine, she explained that her mother-in-law recently bought her a coffee machine out of nowhere, even though the one she has is still good and working just fine.

However, when she gave the gift to her, her mother-in-law also asked her to pay $30 towards it, saying that she only wanted to spend $50 on the gift, but she paid $80 for the machine.

She wrote: "That confused me because if she planned on only putting a certain amount in the gift (that I, once again, didn't ask for) then why not give up the coffee machine idea and buy something that actually was $50?

"She said she didn't care about paying more if it made me happy, I said well clearly you do care otherwise you wouldn't ask me to pay the extra $30? She said it was just a matter of principle and that if I had manners I'd pay her. She then left."

Thankfully, not all daughters-in-law and mothers-in-law have a bad relationship. According to the BBC, a survey of American women conducted in 2021 found that about 51 percent of daughters-in-law were satisfied or very satisfied with their relationship with their mother-in-law.

Later in the day, her mother-in-law texted the poster's husband saying that she was still waiting for his wife's money and that she would take the coffee machine if she didn't send the money.

At this point, the poster told her husband that his mom was welcome to come get her coffee machine back since she didn't want it or need it, but he told her that he was "attached to it," and wanted to keep it.

She added: "I told my husband if he wanted to keep the machine then he should give his mom the money she wants. He said I needed to do it because the gift [was] originally mine, even though I never asked for it. He said I was making this harder than it [needed] to be and was selfish to not pay the extra $30 for the coffee machine his mom got me, especially knowing that he likes it.

"I have a hard time seeing how I'm wrong so I'm coming here because there might be a chance that I AM in the wrong. Should I just give his mom the $30 like she asks and be done with it?"

Forensic psychiatrist Carole Lieberman told Newsweek that the wife should have just said, "Thank you" and paid her mother-in-law $30 to keep the peace.

She said: "Is it rude and ridiculous for the mother-in-law to ask for money for a gift? Yes, of course. She shouldn't have spent more than she wanted or could afford. But, is it worth $30 to make her mother-in-law and husband furious at her? No.

"There is a deeper psychological significance to all this, which indicates that there are other problems in the relationship between the mother-in-law, her daughter-in-law, and her son. The coffee machine isn't just a coffee machine. It is a representation of the mother-in-law's love. What this means is that the mother-in-law is willing to give her daughter-in-law a certain amount of love (money), but only if the daughter-in-law gives her some love (money) back."

She also gave a more practical solution to this issue: "The wife can simply give the mother-in-law her $30 or bring the coffee machine back to the store and get a refund. If she keeps the refund, the mother-in-law will be angry. So, she can treat her mother-in-law to lunch with the $50 she gets back.

"Or the husband can give his mother $30 if he is attached to the coffee machine. Either way, these people need to realize that there are a lot more important things in life than coffee machines—and get on with it."

The post quickly went viral on the platform, receiving over 11,800 upvotes and 2,300 comments.

One user, Ok-Classic8323, commented: "[Not The A******]. Your mother-in-law and husband want you to pay for a gift you didn't want and didn't need. Don't pay her and tell her why. You didn't want a Coffee machine, your old one is fine and why should you pay for a gift you didn't want. Tell your husband the same.

And IWouldBeGroot said: "This feels like she's setting a precedent. If OP pays the mother-in-law, she'll likely get the same treatment again down the road. Go to a fancy restaurant with a $200 bill? mother-in-law only wanted to pay $100. you'll have to pay the other $100. Good for you to stand up to her."

Ok_Conversation9750 added: "[Not The A******]. And [What The F***] re: your mother-in-law? Mother-in-law: 'Here's something you don't need. I need you to pay for it.' OP: 'No thanks' Mother-in-law: (clasps pearls) 'The impertinence! Have you no manners? Here I brought you something you have no need for, called it a gift, and then insisted you pay me for it, and you refuse??' OP's husband: 'Pay for it! I want it!' What kind of family did you marry into?"

