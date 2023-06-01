Woman Refusing to Pay for Sister's Wedding Dress Over 'Joke' Splits Opinion

Being left at the altar is a popular plot in many films and novels, but it was a reality for one Reddit user, who has now fallen out with her family over jokes they made about her tragedy.

"I had an incident on my wedding day back in 2017," explains Reddit user Humble-Intention3425 in her post, "where my former fiancé abandoned me and ran away with his pregnant mistress. That image, those details are forever engraved on my mind and I'll never forget how I felt that day. This was truly a turning point in my life. My family have always been there for me so I kept close to them."

The author's sister is getting married and to help with the costs, she offered to pay for her $7,000 wedding dress. "It's a lot for a dress but she literally cried because she wanted it," added the author.

A few days before they were meant to go and buy the dress, the author described an awkward family meal that made her backtrack on her offer.

"We were eating dinner at my parents' home and my cousin and aunt were there, she explains, "My aunt was asking my sister about the wedding and my sister said that everything was going according to plan and then casually laughed and said 'let's just hope he won't ran away with a pregnant mistress or something in our wedding day...'."

Describing herself as "blown away completely," the author explains that she got up and screamed at her sister, while her other family members tried to calm her down. "I grabbed my stuff and as I was getting ready, I told my sister she was getting 0 dollars for her dream wedding dress then I walked out." Her family have been trying to reconcile the two sisters, "but I refused," she said, "Did I overreact?"

"I'd say it's every person's worst nightmare to be left at the altar," Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek, "but actually, I think it's something that doesn't even occur to most couples to worry about, as they spend so much time planning their wedding together, it's inconceivable that it wouldn't go ahead. But clearly it does happen, and the shock must be unbearable.

"In this instance, the original poster has been so generous offering to buy her sister her dream wedding dress—I would say that she understands more than anyone the value of having your wedding day go exactly as you dreamt it, but her sister's joke was very harsh and in poor taste.

"Her response was very understandable. She's been through a trauma which shouldn't be the basis of any jokes. In this instance, the sister needs to apologize, sincerely, and understand if the author of the post still doesn't want to pay for the dress. It's a lot more than the average wedding dress cost, I believe the average cost of a wedding dress in the U.S is approximately $1,900, and was a very generous gesture, and she's well within her rights, I think, to no longer offer to contribute."

Users on Reddit voted that the author of the post was "not the a******".

"I would be posting photos of my beach vacation that cost oh, about $7,000," commented one user. "As someone with a 'dark sense of humor'—this isn't it. Having a warped sense of humor isn't free range to be mean. NTA—she deserves the lesson on tact and sensitivity," said another.

Some users believed the author was in the wrong, or just as guilty. "Big time YTA, with a smidge of ESH. This is a six year old event. Jokes about trauma is how people recover. Was it a bit uncalled for? Sure. Is your reaction absurd? Yes," wrote one Reddit user.

"YTA. It was clearly a joke, and you're the only one that didn't think it was even a little amusing," said another.

