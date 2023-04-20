Mom Blocking Her Kids From Supporting Grieving Stepbrother Divides Views

A mother has asked Reddit if she is in the wrong for refusing to take her children to support her stepson's sports matches anymore.

In the now-deleted post, user AdhesivenessAny4098 explained that she and her husband have a son. She also has two young daughters from a previous marriage, and her husband has a son from a previous relationship, Lucas, aged 15.

According to the Pew Research Center, 16 per cent of children are living in what the Census Bureau terms "blended families," a household with a stepparent, stepsibling or half-sibling.

The poster explained that Lucas' mother died when he was 5 years old, and he has always been distant with the rest of the family. He often carries around a box with various trinkets she left him. While other children have asked multiple times to be shown the items, she has discouraged them as they are personal to Lucas.

However, the parents found out that Lucas had been telling his step- and half-siblings that, in the event of an emergency, he would save the box over their lives. Lucas added that he doesn't care about them at all. As a result of this, the mother has decided that her children will no longer be supporting Lucas at sports games and other events, despite the father's protests. The poster wrote that they have referred Lucas to a therapist, which he has argued against. The teen says that the problem is with everyone else, not with him.

Ruth E. Freeman, president and founder of Peace at Home Parenting Solutions, told Newsweek her thoughts about the delicate family matter.

"This very sad story reveals the complications of blended families but, more importantly, it tells the story of a child who is likely still grieving and very much struggling," said Freeman. "Unfortunately, many parents fail to recognize that chronic negative talk or behavior is almost always a sign of distress or an unmet need. Just responding to the behavior or the words often misses the story behind the behavior.

"This young man is somehow feeling left out of the family or can't see how he belongs. Sometimes, people say that anger is the bodyguard of sadness. This is most likely the case here," Freeman added.

"The image of our teen walking around the house holding that box of memories seems like a pretty clear indicator that he is struggling and needs support. The lashing-out anger is simply a sign, not a behavior to be punished," Freeman said. "Threatening revenge by keeping his siblings away from his games is simply cruel and will not improve this situation. It will most likely lead to increase anger from this teen. In fact, telling this young man that he needs therapy, while he most likely does, may not be all that helpful either.

"It is certainly understandable that his siblings feel uncomfortable about his threatening declaration that their lives are less important than this box of trinkets. They need support to navigate their relationship with their older brother," Freeman added. "In this case, I would strongly recommend that, instead of threatening punishment, the parents arrange family therapy with a clinician who has experience with grief in kids.

"Ideally, everyone will attend together with the goal of better understanding their teen and learning about how they can all make room for each other's emotions and struggles," Freeman said. "I would also watch this young man for any signs of depression such as changes in sleeping, eating, choice of friends and activities, school performance."

