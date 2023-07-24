Woman Saves Baby Bird From Sidewalk, and Now She's Part of the Family

Every now and again, nature asks for our help. This was the case recently for 25-year-old substitute teacher Vanessa Valenzuela and her mother when they nursed an abandoned baby bird back to health.

In a video posted by Valenzuela on TikTok, which has amassed over 5.5 million views, Valenzuela and her mother can be seen with rescued bird Miss Rigoberta, who has been with them for over a year, and comes and goes as she pleases.

"My mother was actually the one who saved her," Valenzuela told Newsweek. "She was at work one day and two men came in to her restaurant and told her about a baby bird on the floor that looked like it was going to die. She took it home and fed it every couple of hours. If my mom was at work then either me, my brother or my dad would feed her."

She revealed that as a baby she fed her chicken food mashed with water and dried worms, "but now she has been with us for over a year she joins us for breakfast and dinner every day, and we feed her things like fruit, beans but she's honestly a big foodie and loves eggs, sweet fruit and tortillas," she said.

Vanessa Valenzuela and her family have found themselves with a pet bird, after they rescued it from the street. Courtesy of Vanessa Valenzuela

Valenzuela's grandmother also used to rescue birds, so the family have some experience in this department, but the advice from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is to survey the scene and call a professional if necessary.

"Most of the time, the best thing to do is to leave the animal alone, but you'll know a wild animal needs help if it has a visible broken limb, is bleeding, shivering or has a deceased parent nearby," the government agency advise.

Despite being a free range bird, Miss Rigoberta chooses to stay with the family who rescued her. "She is completely free range and she can fly all around the house and outside if she wants," said Valenzuela. "We have tried to let her go numerous times. When she was starting to learn how to fly look more like an adult we would open her cage outside by some trees, and we'd also leave our sliding door open to see if she wanted to fly away.

"Once she flew to a nearby tree and other birds of the same species started to attack her. She flew right back to my dad. Another time she was gone for about 20 minutes, but then came back and found my dad again. Since then she hasn't shown much interest in the outside world, but we still encourage it."

Despite being a wild animal, Miss Rigoberta loves cuddles according to Valenzuela: "My favorite interactions with her are when I lie down to mark homework and she will sly over and sit on my papers. She also likes to be around when we're cooking and nibble on whatever we have."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"It makes me think the bird probably rationalizes, hey I have it good here and I like this human. why would I leave?" said one user.

"Your mom is Snow White," commented another.

"Lol the bird won the lottery he not leaving," wrote another user.

