Black Golden Retriever Sparks Debate Online: 'They Don't Exist'

A woman has generated debate on TikTok over the authenticity of her black golden retriever.

In her video, which has garnered 1.3 million views on TikTok, the dog, Pink, can be seen gazing into the camera while the text says, "Never knew black Golden Retrievers existed until...her."

However, commenters suspected a deception, with one user saying, "Cause they don't, unless they're a mix." Another user also denied that there are purebred black golden retrievers, saying, "They don't exist...looks like a newfie mix."

Newsweek previously reported on the same litter of puppies after a golden German shepherd was produced.

Eagle-eyed users noticed that the caption explains, "It's been SO fun seeing her different traits from mom & dad." Other videos posted to the TikTok page reveal that Pink's mother is a German shepherd and her father is a golden retriever. A follow-up video said: "We love our mutt girl, still fun to see her as a black version of her daddy!"

The litter of 11 puppies was very diverse in appearance, ranging from a yellow Labrador to a black Newfoundland.

The Three Types of Dog

Dog types are usually categorized according to three types: purebred, designer and mixed. A purebred dog has a documented pedigree, and its ancestry can be traced, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

"When it comes to purebreds," the ASPCA said, "dogs of the same breed are always bred with another dog of the same breed. These dogs also have certain, predictable breed standards for their appearance, health and personality."

Designer dogs are defined as those that are bred from two purebred dogs of different breeds. They are purposely bred or "designed" and have become increasingly popular over the past few decades, the ASPCA said.

Although both parents are purebred, their designer puppy is not, despite being a known breed such as a cavapoo, which is a cross between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a poodle.

The ASPCA said mixed breed dogs are "often the result of nature taking its own course. The breed combinations can be endless, and sometimes there are so many various types of dogs in one dog's history."

These dogs can simply be described as not having any breed at all. Mixed dogs can appear in any size, shape, color or pattern. This category makes up a large portion of the dogs that end up in shelters, humane societies and rescue facilities.

How Did TikTok Users React?

Despite some confusion, users said they figured out the mix of the dog in the TikTok video. BrynleeMCarlson wrote, "She literally posted that her golden and German shepherd had a litter. This is not a 'black golden' it's a mix lol."

Another user wrote, "She had an accidental litter with her brother's golden retriever and her German shepherd. That's why it's black. It's a mix."

One user commented on the negative comments, "This is my favourite comment section ever, so many ppl trying to tell you what breed your dog is."

