Woman Revealing Truth to Brother's Girlfriend About His Infertility Backed

Social-media users have supported a woman's decision to reveal to her brother's girlfriend, who would like to have children, that he has had a vasectomy and is no longer able to father kids.

The woman under the username u/Independent-Put8752 wrote on Reddit that, although her brother had his vasectomy a few years ago, he had still not mentioned it to his girlfriend, 28, who plans to have kids in the future. The Reddit poster added that she decided to tell the truth to her 40-year-old brother's partner.

A couple sleeping far apart in bed. A woman has divided the internet after sharing she had told her brother's girlfriend that he had a vasectomy. gorodenkoff/Getty Images

"My brother won the lottery when he was 20, it was $1,000 a week for life. He was young and wanted to travel. He dropped out of school and has spent his entire adulthood seeing the world. He comes home to visit every few years and we FaceTime with him when he is near a signal," the woman wrote.

"He came home with a girlfriend, Hailey, 28, this year. They met when they got stuck in South America during the pandemic. Mark came home once when he was thirty and told us all that he had had a vasectomy," the poster added.

"We were having a family BBQ to celebrate my brother being in town. I was talking to Hailey about her future plans. She said that she was ready to settle down and start a family. I asked if they were planning on adopting from one of the countries that they had traveled to or if they would try in North America. She said they had talked about it and would be having at least one child of their own," the sister wrote.

The woman added that she told Hailey her brother had gotten a vasectomy 10 years prior.

The Reddit user wrote about Hailey's reaction: "She went very quiet and went over to Mark. They spoke and they left.

"Mark called me later that night to scream at me for ruining his life. He hadn't told her and he was planning on just continuing to travel and maybe adopt if they decided on it. He said I shared private medical information and that he never wanted to see me again," the sister added.

Expert Verdict: The Trust Has Been Broken

Lea Nicole is a psychotherapist and fertility mindset coach based in Texas. She told Newsweek that the challenge the couple face is not that the partner had a vasectomy, but that he didn't disclose this important information to his intimate partner. Nicole added that the Reddit user only highlighted this lack of openness in their relationship.

"Fertility challenges are often the first major hurdle couples have to navigate through. It's not uncommon that couples are on different pages of what is the best option to pursue when trying to start a family and assisted reproductive technology is involved," Nicole said.

"These discussions and challenges can be overcome and often will make the relationship stronger on the other side. In this case, despite the ability to reverse the vasectomy, trust was broken.

"Ideally, he should have shared information about his vasectomy with his girlfriend," Nicole added.

She said that the man could try to be open to discuss options for children and other avenues that the couple could pursue.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on August 16 by u/Independent_Put8725, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 92 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on 5,700 times to date. The post has divided Reddit users who have instead fixated on the behavior and lifestyle of the Reddit poster's brother. Some have their own theories on why he failed to share this with his partner earlier on in their relationship.

One user wrote: "So they talked about it and he didn't bring it up on his own terms at all? Wouldn't that have been the time for him to tell his partner about the vasectomy?"

Another added: "He was gonna try and run out the clock."

"Lying to a woman who wanted to have kids is just so wrong. I'd be shattered if I were in her shoes," a third posted.

