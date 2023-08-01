Dad With Alzheimer's Reacting to Daughter's Sweet Tattoo Viewed by 13M

Most people worry about their parents finding out about a new tattoo. However, one woman on TikTok couldn't wait to show her father her ink and explain the touching reason behind the design.

In a video posted to the account @isabel.no.uh, with over 13 million views in three days, Isabel can be seen revealing her tattoo to her dad. She is standing in front of him saying, "OK, so I got a tattoo, and it's actually for you. I designed it a couple of months ago when I was at school and I really wanted to get it. I hope that mom can get a matching version. So it's your birth year, '52, and it's two waves; one's me and one's you."

"Oh, that is so sweet," her father can be heard saying. The text reads: "Showing my dad the tattoo I got for him after his Alzheimer's diagnosis."

A father and daughter embrace. A woman has revealed her new tattoo to her father and told him the emotional reason behind the design. fizkes/Getty Images

Alzheimer's disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. "Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks," says the Alzheimer's Association.

"Alzheimer's is a progressive disease, where dementia symptoms gradually worsen over a number of years. In its early stages, memory loss is mild, but with late-stage Alzheimer's, individuals lose the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to their environment," the association adds. "On average, a person with Alzheimer's lives 4 to 8 years after diagnosis but can live as long as 20 years, depending on other factors."

In the viral clip, Isabel asks: "Do you know why the waves?"

"I like waves," her father replies, before Isabel says that the tattoo was inspired by her favorite memory of him, which was when he taught her to sail as a little girl. "It'll never fade and you'll always remember it, and every day you see me, it will always remind you of us, and when you were born and the memories you helped me make."

Her father then pulls her in an embrace, saying, "I love you so much, Issy."

Users on TikTok were full of admiration for Isabel and her tattoo.

"Love this! Alzheimer's is such a hard disease, especially when you are young and see young parents face it, sending love!" commented one user.

"Omg [oh my god] this is the purest thing ever," wrote another.

"Cryyyying omg this is so sweet," posted a third.

"I'd be so proud my daughter doing something like this," read another comment.

