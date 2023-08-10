On the Internet

Woman Reveals Hilarious Reason Behind Dog's Unusual Sleeping Spot When Ill

A dog's decision to sleep in an unusual spot has earned a wave of sympathetic posts online.

Dogs are well known for having particular places around the house that they feel comfortable in, but in this case, the spot really is rather unusual.

In a viral TikTok video shared by Amanda Mitchell, German shepherd Raven is seen lying down by a toilet while she was feeling unwell.

The clip showed the German shepherd lying on the floor close to the toilet sighing while Mitchell could be heard saying: "I know baby we've all been there."

image of German Shepherd Raven
A split image of German Shepherd Raven. Raven has an unusual sleeping space for when she feels unwell. Amanda Mitchell

A caption on the video read: "She likes to sleep under the toilet after she gets sick."

Mitchell, from Boston, further explained to Newsweek: "Raven gets crate anxiety so when we recently left her alone for a long period of time, I decided to give her a sedative that her vet recommended.

"Something about taking it on an empty stomach might have upset her because when we got home, she got sick on the rug. As I went to clean it up, she had gone into the bathroom, rinsed her mouth with some toilet water, and resigned to staying under the toilet until I went to go see her.

"At the time I figured she was concerned she might be in trouble and stayed there to hide so I just told her she was a good girl and pet her until she felt better.

"It wasn't until the next day that the video was taken. I was curling my hair in the bathroom when I heard my boyfriend yell out that she had thrown up her breakfast. As we went to clean it, she came trotting into the bathroom.

"Sat down next to the toilet, and with a big dramatic sigh, threw herself down on the floor. Seeing as she is usually a shadow, I was surprised she didn't follow me out when I left the room. When I went back to check on her, she was sitting, looking at me like 'Hello? Isn't this what we do now?'

"That is when I pieced together that I had inadvertently taught my dog that after you get sick, you sleep under the toilet until you feel better. I sat down next to her, offering comforting words and petting her until her dramatic sighs ebbed away to obnoxious snoring."

Read more

According to the American Pet Products Association, an estimated $136.8 billion was spent on pets in the U.S. in 2022.

Since being shared on July 29, the post has been viewed nearly 800,000 times online and was liked on some 152,700 occasions.

The majority of people who commented on the video were sympathetic to the poor dog's situation.

TikTok user Waterbottle said: "If I get sick me and my dog are hanging out in the bathroom with blankets and pillows if my dog gets sick it's the same things."

Ashplash added: "That's the kind of time where you grab a pillow and blanket and you sleep with your puppy."

Lebrongooch commented: "There's just something about the bathroom floor."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

