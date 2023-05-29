Woman Reveals 100lb Weightloss After Decades of Obesity and Failed Diets

Losing weight is usually neither fast nor easy, but once the results kick in, it always seems worth it. After a lifetime of living with obesity, trying diet after diet, and failing to achieve her goal, a 43-year-old woman got into her dream shape with one simple lifestyle change.

In a video shared on TikTok in April under the username Nourishandthriveamy, she explained that after trying to lose weight all her life, she finally lost 100lbs after stopping the one daily habit that always ruined all her efforts: binge eating.

The clip, in which she can be seen looking like a different person after her extreme weight loss, comes with a caption that says: "After 43 years of diets and obesity and binge eating... I'm 500 days binge free!" Followed by: "500 days binge-free today and 100 pounds total from my highest weight!"

Stock image of a woman refusing to binge eat, with an inset of a woman measuring her weight loss. A woman has gone viral on TikTok for losing over 100lbs with one lifestyle change. Getty Images

In the comments section, she added: "I'm a food addict who is addicted to sugar...I treat it just like my alcohol addiction. I'm completely abstinent from both sugar and flour!"

According to the latest data published by Statista, over 2 million people in America binge eat, while almost half a million suffer from anorexia nervosa, and over 2.5 million have other types of eating disorders.

Caroline Young, the owner of Whole Self Nutrition, told Newsweek that there are usually multiple factors that can cause a person to develop a binge eating disorder, including things like genetics, food restriction, emotional or mental turmoil, and history of trauma and/or food scarcity.

Young, a registered dietitian who specializes in eating disorders, said: "From my perspective, one of the main dangers of binge eating is having the illness consume your life. Like other eating disorders, binge eating takes over a person's mind, body, and life, making it extremely difficult for them to live a productive and happy life. Research also shows that binge eating is associated with metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes.

"My clients who stop binge eating only do so after they have established a daily stable, adequate and consistent intake of regular meals and snacks. Restriction needs to stop in order for binge eating to stop. Secondly, my clients who stop binge eating typically have deeper emotional wounds to heal in regular therapy.

"Once they are able to learn to understand the emotional function of their food behaviors, they can then learn how to fulfill their unmet needs which lessens the drive to binge eat."

The video quickly went viral on social media, receiving over 867,000 views and 14,800 likes on TikTok so far.

One user, Anastasia Beaverhausen, commented: "I'm 42 and 499 days free of binge eating today! 187 pounds down! Congrats to you!" And Kristin White said: "Working on this now. 7 pounds down in 7 days so far."

Lisa g wrote: "Congrats! Good for you! Keep it going, girl! This is awesome." Georgia added: "Congratulations you look great! Emotional eating is definitely my downfall."

Newsweek reached out to Nourishandthriveamy via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

