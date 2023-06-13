Woman Who Shed 160 Pounds Reveals Strange Places She Lost Weight

A woman who transformed her lifestyle and lost 160 pounds has stunned internet users by sharing the unexpected places where she lost the weight.

Personal coach Amber Clemens shared a clip on her TikTok account (@amber_c_fitness) revealing the three places she didn't expect to lose weight from when she started her fitness journey.

She admitted that, at the start of her weight loss, she expected to lose the pounds from "the normal places," like her stomach and legs. However, three places she "was not expecting to shrink" were her neck, fingers, and even her feet.

Alongside an image before turning her life around, Clemens explains that she used to need an extender to make any chains fit round her neck, but those are certainly not needed anymore after shedding 160lbs.

Jewelry is a running theme in highlighting how much Clemens has transformed her body, as she also explains that her ring size has gone from an 11 to a size eight. As for her shoe size, that also dropped from a size 11 to an 8 or 9.

A study published in 2017 observed over 200 participants who underwent gastric sleeve surgery, and reviewed changes in their weight after a year. The results highlighted that those who lost a significant amount of weight from the surgery dropped an entire shoe size in the 12 months post-surgery.

According to Weight Watchers, losing weight from feet can be a result of an overall reduction of body fat, as well as reduced mechanical foot pressure caused by excess weight. These factors can make feet appear narrower or shorter.

Clemens appeared very positive about the changes in her body, despite not expecting these areas to become smaller.

Alongside the clip on TikTok, she captioned the post with: "The shoe choices I gained." So, not only did she improve her well-being, but she also gets the added bonus of shopping for new shoes.

Since the clip was posted in April it has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and received over 152,000 likes on TikTok.

The viral video has also generated over 600 comments from shocked social media users who had no idea that these areas got smaller with weight loss too.

One commenter wrote: "I had no idea. I usually notice weight loss in my neck first. Never thought the feet though."

Another person commented: "the feet and hands was what shocked me most, I have the boniest hands now and I went down 3 shoes sizes."

Many other people shared the strange places they also lost weight which they weren't expecting.

One comment reads: "I lost weight in my earlobes. Noticed my huggie earrings started dangling."

Another TikToker commented: "I also saw weight loss in my nose and my eyes look bigger."

