Woman's Revenge on Neighbors Who Took Borrowing to the 'Extreme' Cheered

A woman has been applauded for exacting petty revenge on her neighbors after they asked for one favor too many.

In a viral Reddit post shared under the handle Ok-appearance-866, the woman's brother described how she dealt with a family who lived next door and took "borrowing stuff to the extreme."

She was not alone when it comes to having a dispute with a neighbour. In a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Homes.com, 36 percent said they had had issues with neighbors that had escalated into full-blown arguments. Similarly, 25 percent were involved in long-running feuds with someone who was living next to them.

In this instance, the woman involved grew tired of continually lending her neighbors items.

"They were constantly sending their child over to ask if they could borrow all kinds of stuff (band-aids, soap, etc.)," her brother wrote.

The final straw came when the girl next door asked to "borrow" a roll of toilet paper as they were all out. His sister complied, but the next day the girl was back again asking for another roll "as her parents still hadn't gotten out to the store yet."

Incredibly, the pattern continued for a few more days until finally, his sister had enough and devised a plan for ice cold revenge.

"She placed a roll of toilet paper in her freezer," her brother said. "The next day, sure enough, the little girl came back and asked to borrow another roll of toilet paper. My sis happily went and got her the roll from the freezer and sent it home with her. They never asked for toilet paper again."

By freezing the paper the sister had ensured that when the roll thawed out moisture would form, leaving the toilet paper all but useless.

Commenting on this act of petty revenge, Alexandra Cromer, a licensed professional counselor specializing in conflict resolution with counseling service Thriveworks, told Newsweek that while the woman's frustrations were "understandable" her actions had "more of a potential for disruption than it does to modify behavior."

"One way that the sister could've more effectively handled the situation is to communicate to the neighbors (in person, in a letter) why she viewed the behavior as a boundary violation," Cromer explained. "When we communicate our wants and needs as well as our feelings and emotions to others, it allows for them to have insight into behavior, increases the propensity to engage in modifying behavioral habits, and also allows for a potentially faster dissolution of experienced problems."

She continued: "By engaging in this passive-aggressive behavior, the sister is not communicating or educating the neighbors on her personal boundaries and is increasing the potential that there will be conflict in their relationship."

Most commenting on Reddit, however, felt the woman's actions were amusing and entirely justified. One had experienced a similar situation, writing: "Had a neighbor like this. My dad brought home a roll of one-ply from the hospital and gave it to them. They never asked us again."

A second chimed in: "I gave a roll of cheap paper towels. Very rough. They never asked again."

Some said that there could have been more to the borrowing family's situation than initially assumed.

"Had a neighbor who did something similar, was annoyed, went over and asked them what was wrong. Apparently, both parents got laid off and neither could get a job for 2 months," another Redditor said.

Others were unconvinced though.

"I was poor growing up," one user wrote. "But my mother never borrowed things from people. She never borrowed money or cars. She just figured out how to make do."

