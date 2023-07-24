Woman Ruining Future Sister-in-Law's Bachelorette Party Over 'Scam' Backed

A woman accused of "ruining" her soon-to-be sister-in-law's bachelorette party over a multi-level marketing scheme is being applauded online.

In her post to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) community, user u/SmallNatural8820 explained that she hates multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes "with a passion." Growing up, her mom had been involved in a supplement MLM, which ruined the family's finances as well as her parents' marriage.

"[She] got way into it, drained both my and my brother's college funds, and went into tens of thousands of dollars of debt, to maintain her rank," the 28-year-old wrote.

"When my father was injured and had to take some time off work, the house of cards she built came tumbling down."

A file photo of an angry woman in a party dress. The poster was infuriated when she realized that the bachelorette party was actually an MLM event. nicoletaionescu/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The family had to sell their home in the suburbs and the poster, her mom and brother moved into their grandparents' basement. Despite being young teens, she and her brother also had to find jobs to support their family as her mom was in so much debt.

SmallNatural8820's brother is getting married soon and she was invited to the bachelorette party.

"She said that she wanted a low key night at her home, with some food, some alcohol and some fun games," the poster wrote.

But when she arrived, she discovered that the party was actually a MLM marketing event, with one of the guests revealing a box of sex toys and "pitching" to the rest of unsuspecting attendees.

"She said that my SIL agreed to host, and at the end of the night, depending on how much we got, she will get some money to help with her honeymoon," SmallNatural8820 continued.

"I was fuming, she knew how much both I and my brother hated MLMs, so I just stood to leave."

Her brother's fiancée and the MLM member tried to stop the poster from leaving, making the Redditor even angrier.

"I couldn't just leave the other women to be preyed on," she said. "So I went on a rant about MLMs, how scammy they are, how I bet after plying them with alcohol, they will be pressured into buying stuff they didn't want, as well as into joining this pyramid scheme."

A file photo of bachelorette party guests toasting with wine. The Redditor was expecting a fun night of games at her future sister-in-law's house, not an MLM pitch. Katelin Kinney/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Netflix

By this point, her future sister-in-law was "teary-eyed." She accused SmallNatural8820 of wrecking at her bachelorette party, "screaming" at her to leave.

"While I felt a bit bad about ruining her night, I did not feel bad about standing to a scammer at all," she said.

The Federal Trade Commission describes multi-level marketing schemes as businesses that survive by having current members recruit others. Participants may begin by selling products to friends and family members, but can only progress by convincing more people to join and sell merchandise.

According to a study on MLMs by the AARP, only 25 percent of members ever turn a profit, while some 27 percent of respondents surveyed managed to break even, while the remainder lost money. Research by Money Magnify echoed those findings, discovering that MLM participants earn an average of 70 cents an hour.

"It's widely considered that MLMs are modern-day pyramid schemes," Ian Wright, founder of Business Financing, told Newsweek.

"The cons do far outweigh the pros in a structure that relies on recruitment of other distributors as a primary method of income."

He said that MLMs can provide experience and sales skills to someone just starting out in the business world, but the chances of making actual money are slim.

"This does usually involve an upfront investment and is certainly not the typical way a start-up business would operate," he said.

A file photo of two women arguing on a sofa. The bride-to-be was furious and accused the poster of ruining her party. Photodjo/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Reddit users backed SmallNatural8820, voting her "Not the A******" (NTA) in this situation.

"I think SIL is the AH here for agreeing to organize such a bizarre bachelorette, especially knowing her to be husband and your history with MLMs," commented urdaverdi.

"She was planning to get you all drunk and scam you out of your money. That's an AH move," said BlackCanaryForever.

"If you had left without saying anything, you would have left people at the mercy of some real predatory nonsense," wrote Inphiltration. "You are not only NTA, but you saved people."

However, some users had sympathy for SmallNatural8820's future sister-in-law, believing that she may have been manipulated by her MLM friend.

"Those MLM huns are so good at giving the 'spiel' and misleading people," said fuzzydogpaws.

"SIL is simply a "sucker" here who was set up here by MLM lady," agreed BakedWizerd. "You only recognize certain red flags if you've seen them before."

"Yes, it could sound like a fun girls night out, to be giggling over sex toys so I can sort of understand why SIL thought this might enhance the night," said DrunkOnRedCordial.

"But if your guests are going to be pressured to spend money without warning, then it's never good."

Newsweek reached out to u/SmallNatural8820 for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.