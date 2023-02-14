Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Newsweek
News

Woman's Severed Head Found in Park on Valentine's Day

By
News Crime France Head Park

Body parts including a woman's severed head were found in a French park on Tuesday morning.

The human remains were stored in plastic bags that had been pushed under foliage in the Buttes-Chaumont Park in northeast Paris, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.

Buttes-Chaumont park, Paris
A police officer at the scene in the Buttes-Chaumont park, where dismembered body parts were found. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Police and forensic officers first found a woman's body part—the pelvis, according to French outlet BFMTV—on Monday afternoon.

An investigation was launched and more remains were uncovered, including a woman's head, on Tuesday, Valentine's Day.

Newsweek has reached out to Paris police for further information and comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines