Woman's Severed Head Found in Park on Valentine's Day
Body parts including a woman's severed head were found in a French park on Tuesday morning.
The human remains were stored in plastic bags that had been pushed under foliage in the Buttes-Chaumont Park in northeast Paris, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.
Police and forensic officers first found a woman's body part—the pelvis, according to French outlet BFMTV—on Monday afternoon.
An investigation was launched and more remains were uncovered, including a woman's head, on Tuesday, Valentine's Day.
Newsweek has reached out to Paris police for further information and comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.