Woman Shares Berberine Weight Loss Journey: 'My Brain Fog Lifted'

A woman has been applauded for taking the first steps on her weight loss journey by focusing on her gut health.

Jenny M. told Newsweek how she was left with a "foggy brain" after becoming increasingly dependent on sodas and sugary snacks to help her through an increasingly demanding work schedule.

However, she now feels like she is on the road back towards being the healthy person she once was and firmly believes it's down to a renewed focus on gut health.

Gut health matters. Not only is good gut health linked to a reduced risk of illness, it also ensures the body gets the maximum nutrients from the food we eat.

Jenny M. experienced significant weight gain after leaving college. She became busy with work and developed extreme sugar cravings. Jenny M.

In May, research published in Nature Microbiology even highlighted a potential link between good gut bacteria and a long and healthy life. Researchers from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research identified a unique combination of intestinal bacteria and bacterial viruses in 176 healthy Japanese centenarians. More specifically, they found new molecules present that protected them from pathogenic microorganisms linked to age-related diseases.

Not everyone is aware of the importance of good gut health though. For a while Jenny M., a certified public accountant from Houston, Texas, who has been sharing her weight loss journey to TikTok, was unaware of it.

"I was always very slim," she told Newsweek. "There was a time in college that I was really passionate about health and fitness, and was the best version of myself physically." That began to change after she entered the world of work. "Over time, less of my priority became focused on health and wellness," she said. "I started pouring all my efforts and time into work."

Jenny said she could tell her "physical and mental health was declining" during this time as she experienced fatigue and "foggy brain" alongside a general sense of anxiety and depression. "I put on a lot of weight very rapidly, I was waking up bloated, and my joints were constantly in pain," said Jenny, who asked that her full name not be published.

She also recalled sugar cravings that saw her start the day drinking soda, cookies or other junk food. "I would eat based on my craving at any given moment and also eat out a lot. I would have intense, late night cravings for chocolate or other sugar," Jenny said. "I was always so disappointed in myself and I didn't understand why I couldn't stop myself from overeating."

"It got to a point where someone in public asked if I was pregnant. That was when I knew I had to make a change," she said.

Does Dieting Work?

Jenny didn't simply want to start dieting though—and with valid reason. Research conducted by UCLA highlighted that while people on diets are capable of losing between 5 to 10 percent of their starting weight over the first six months, around 30 to 60 percent end up regaining more weight than they lost within four or five years.

She knew a more fundamental change was required, so sought out help through alternative medicine with a naturopath. Naturopaths work outside of conventional medicine using natural techniques such as acupuncture and homeopathy.

Through this, Jenny was eventually diagnosed with gut dysbiosis, an imbalance of gut microbiota that can result from a poor diet. A 2019 study published in The International Journal of Molecular Sciences linked gut dysbiosis to the triggering of pro-inflammatory effects and immune dysregulation associated with a variety of diseases.

Jenny was told her condition had likely been the result of "prolonged exposure to stress" and that "bad gut bacteria" had been sending signals to the brain to encourage the consumption of sugary foods. So, she set about changing her gut health.

What Is Berberine?

The naturopath recommended she try a supplement called berberine.

A naturally occurring, bright yellow compound sourced from the roots of plants like barberry and goldenseal, berberine has been prescribed in Chinese medicine for thousands of years to treat ailments like indigestion.

In recent times, it has also been hailed as a natural weight loss alternative to Ozempic. Tina Hinton, an associate professor of pharmacology at the University of Sydney, previously told Newsweek: "There is good evidence that it reduces markers of overweight and obesity including reduced body weight, reduced body mass index, and induced weight circumference."

"Berberine has also been shown to help reduce blood glucose and other abnormal markers in type 2 diabetes, so it is known to be an anti-diabetic agent. It is also known to reduce cardiovascular, renal and neural complications of diabetes."

Berberine use should be carefully monitored though. While some mild side effects such as nausea, diarrhea and constipation have been noted, experts have also warned about using the supplement in conjunction with other medication.

These supplements are also not subject to the same FDA level of scrutiny as standard medications, meaning quality can vary. Anyone considering using it should speak to a medical professional before doing so.

Jenny M. shared photos before and after her recent weight gain. She has been working to better balance her gut health. Jenny M.

Brain Fog Lifted

Jenny hasn't experienced any weight loss yet but she has felt a change in her overall gut health. "My sugar cravings have dissipated completely," she said. "I've started to recover my original eating habits, including a desire to eat normal portion sizes. I can eat a single piece of chocolate and be satisfied that any craving has been satiated."

Jenny has completely transformed her diet. She's cut out gluten and dairy having concluded they "caused issues" with her gut and digestion while she now eats 30g [one ounce] of protein with every meal and vegetables. "I can eat within my calorie limit without feeling hungry or craving more," she said.

More than anything, she's experienced a shift in mood. "My brain fog lifted," Jenny said. "Before, I was unable to process outside information and even had trouble processing my own thoughts. I was constantly confused. It felt like there was a veil in my brain that caused me to be unable to think properly." She's even started working out again.

While there is still some debate over the effectiveness of natural remedies like berberine, Jenny hopes people will glean two important lessons from her story. The first of which was to "give yourself grace."

"If there was an instance in your life that caused a symptom like weight gain, it is important to know that life happens and we can't always help that," she said. Secondly, she said it's crucial to "go into this process ready for a lifestyle change."

Jenny acknowledges there is still some way to go on her weight loss journey, but she's happy with the start she's made.

