Family & Parenting

Woman Shares 'Best Mom Hack Ever' to Stop Kids From Getting Car Dirty

By
Family & Parenting Parenting Viral TikTok Video

Being a mom isn't easy—often juggling household chores, caring for children and a job—but one woman from Connecticut is always thinking of ways to make motherhood just that little bit simpler.

Mom-of-four Shannon Doherty, 39, has recently delighted the internet by sharing a simple hack that will stop dirty feet touching car carpets. During the clip, she can be seen holding a plastic blue shower caddy and a football. She then places the caddy in the footwell of her vehicle for her daughter to put her dirty soccer boots in.

Doherty, from town of Darien, told Newsweek: "I actually bought the extra large shower caddy by mistake. I had it in the car to return after a soccer game and then I thought - let's use it for the cleats!

"It was so smart and easy!"

Dirty car
A file photo of the dirty interior of a vehicle and a woman cleaning the outside of her car. Shannon Doherty used to clean her car a lot until she had this "genius" idea. zms / Denys Popov/iStock / Getty Images Plus

Prior to this, Doherty, who uses the TikTok handle @athomewithshannon, used to clean the inside of her car "almost every day" as her children play "tons of sports."

The video is captioned: "Who knew a SHOWER CADDY could be the BEST MOM HACK EVER!? Trust me - this is a game changer for all those muddy cleats and sneakers!" It seems to be a hit online. To watch the clip, click here.

@athomewithshannon

Who knew a SHOWER CADDY could be the BEST MOM HACK EVER!?✨ Trust me - this is a game changer for all those muddy cleats and sneakers! #momsoftiktok #momhack #momhacks #parentingtips #tipsandtricks #lifeontiktok #learnontiktok

♬ original sound - bella

So far, the video, shared on September 27, has amassed 4.3 million views and more than 163,000 likes.

The clip has been inundated with positive messages from other parents who wished they had done something similar.

One user said: "That is genius," and another said: "Omg, that is the best idea ever."

Other parents have shared their tips too, and one said: "I had my son take his cleats off and then I put them in a little plastic container like that in the trunk of my car."

Parents turning to the social media app for tips isn't a new phenomenon. The hashtag "mom hack" has racked up over 7 billion views and "parenting tips" has 8.8 billion.

It's likely parents with teens aren't the only ones in their household who use the app, which offers a huge variety of content. The videos can range from short and snappy to longer clips, making it very easy for users to lose track of time.

In March, TikTok announced new features aimed at helping parents manage their kids' screen time. According to the official TikTok website, caregivers are able to customize the daily screen time limit for their teen and mute notifications to ensure their child isn't distracted. The third feature is a screen time dashboard that gives a breakdown of total time spent on the app and how many times the app was opened.

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do? section.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC