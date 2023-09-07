Woman Shares How to Get an Almost Free Night Out in New York: 'Flattering'

Living in New York City is expensive, but one woman has figured out a way to maintain a social life without having to spend a dime.

Quinn Gawronski, 25, moved to the Big Apple from Fort Collins, Colorado, in 2019, and it soon became apparent that her height and looks were going to take her places.

She told Newsweek: "I didn't notice the tangible impacts of pretty privilege until I moved to New York City. At first, it felt foreign and bizarre—it was flattering and allowed me to experience NYC on a very tight budget."

Two screenshots from the viral TikTok video showing Quinn Gawronski, 25, before the night out (left) and during. The woman has shared how to go out in New York without spending money. TikTok/quinngawronski

New York is an expensive place to live with sky-high income tax rates and extortionate rent fees. Apartment dwellers can expect to pay anywhere between $3,295 and $6,191 a month, according to Smart Asset, a financial technology company. New Yorkers spend $78 to $200 on a three-course meals for two people, according to Numbeo.com data.

Recently, Gawronski documented a night out with her two model friends and shared it on TikTok (@quinngawronski). The evening involved dinner and three nightclubs, but she spent only $16, on one cocktail.

In the viral clip, which has more than 540,000 views, the associate commerce editor says: "My friends are New York 10's so lets spend a night in the city reaping the rewards of pretty privilege."

The video, captioned "being 6' is the best way to save money in nyc," has racked up over 56,000 likes since it was shared on August 21.

Gawronski said she used to get paid to stand at a table in a club for a few hours. She added: "Since then, there have been many promoter dinners, free concerts, 'exclusive' clubs, VIP access at EZOO and Rolling Loud, backstage passes, and more."

When Gawronski dines with her model friends, she said she doesn't have to pay for the meal as her mates have 'neon coat,' which gives you access to free meals and drinks if you are a model.

Gawronski added: "On nights when I go to a promoter dinner and club, I usually only pay for the subway fare there and back, which is under $6. If I'm going to regular bars and dinners, I spend as much as anyone else in NYC, which can range from $40 to $100.

"I don't want to diminish the privilege I've experienced, but with time and age, I realized that nightlife is an industry that relies on a constant supply of conventionally attractive women, and at the end of the day, we are essentially a replaceable commodity," she said.

"Women in nightlife drive profit; most men won't buy a table at a club or shell out hundreds on entry fees if there's no women. While I still enjoy it, I think being mindful of the role you play within the industry is key and keeps your ego in check," Gawronski added.

In 2019, she felt more inclined to go out more because it cost less, but these days, she feels like the nightlight has lost some of its luster.

Gawronski said: "I still like to live frugally, so if my budget is tight or I don't feel like spending more on a night out, I may opt for a club.

"However, I don't believe that pretty people should be entitled to different treatment. It might be hypocritical to enjoy the benefits of pretty privilege while disagreeing with the premise of it, but I do. And, personally, I now find places where everyone is granted equal access and entry more fun than exclusive places that prioritize appearance."

So far, the TikTok clip has racked up more than 250 comments, many of which are from women who dream of this benefit.

One comment read: "As a 4'11 grown woman.... I'm crying on the inside bc [because] this will never be me."

"Okay so how can i get this life without being 6'," asked one user.

"This is the life I deserve," posted another person.