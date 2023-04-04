Wildlife

Woman Shocked After Discovering Green Snake Wrapped Around Bike Frame

Wildlife Snakes Australia Nature Wildlife

While rummaging through her garage, a resident in Carrara, Australia, caught sight of something out of the corner of her eye slithering around her bike's handlebars.

Poking out from beneath the basket was a bright green snake, wound around the bicycle's frame, staring back at her.

Green tree snake on bike
Photo of the green tree snake poking its head out from beneath the bike's basket. Snake catcher Tim Hudson was called to the scene . Hudson Snake Catching - Gold Coast Snake Catcher/Facebook

Snake catcher Tim Hudson was called to the scene on March 30 to remove the inquisitive intruder.

The snake in question was a three-foot-long green tree snake—Latin name Dendrelaphis punctulatus—a harmless species that can be found throughout the north and east coasts of Australia. They are mostly found in woodlands and rainforests, but are also often spotted in urban and semi-urban gardens. They can also make their way into people's houses, and it is not unheard of to find them in the toilet bowl.

"They are extremely common in spring," Hudson told Newsweek. "We have caught up to 8 at a time in mating balls in the roof space."

The snake's coloration varies by location, but in Southeast Queensland, they are usually dark green with a yellow belly.

Read more

The species is non-venomous and doesn't overcome its prey by constriction. Instead, it relies on its speed, agility and sharp teeth to catch and consume frogs, lizards, tadpoles and small mammals.

On average, green tree snakes tend to grow to just under five feet long. Because of this, they are often mistaken for eastern brown snakes, a highly venomous species that is responsible for more deaths in Australia than any other snake.

Hudson said that because of this similarity, it is always best to call in an expert if you find one on your property. "The biggest issue [with green tree snakes] is misidentification—that's why it's essential to leave them to the professionals," he said.

Green tree snakes do occasionally bite, but they are more likely to rear up into a defensive position, puffing up their throats and releasing a strong-smelling musk if they feel threatened. They may also show off blue flecks between their scales.

Snake catcher Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay, Queensland, previously told Newsweek that the species was largely good tempered, describing them as "very inquisitive and friendly towards people."

If you encounter a snake in your home or on your property, the best thing to do is to call in your local snake catcher to remove it and release it into a more suitable habitat, away from humans.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

