Internet Amazed by Young Woman's Unique Job Choice: 'My Dream'

By
Most of us had a dream job in mind when we were younger. Some of us managed to make that dream a reality, and some of us found other career paths, but one woman recently shared a video to TikTok explaining why she's glad she stuck to her dream.

In the video, which has been viewed over 1.4 million times, Logan Soares shows why studying to become a marine biologist was "one of the best decisions I've ever made!!"

Newsweek has reached out to Soares via TikTok to find out more about her unusual career.

Scuba diving
Stock image of people diving. Scuba diving on reefs is a daily occurrence for Logan Soares, who is studying to be a marine biologist. Tunatura/Getty Images

Starting with the question, "Why would you study marine biology?" the video then cuts to snippets of Soares' various adventures in the field, including visiting tropical destinations, scuba diving in crystal blue waters, animal encounters with turtles, fishes, sharks and dolphins, and gliding over coral reefs.

Many people in the comments asked Soares how she managed to get into what looks like the dream job. "I started by volunteering and gaining related experience to grow my skill set and learn more about the marine science field," she replied.

"Most marine biologist jobs require an undergraduate (Bachelor's) degree in (marine) biology or ecology, aquatic biology, animal science, zoology, botany or conservation biology," the Conservation Careers website says.

"When starting a career as a marine biologist, real-life experience can greatly increase your chances of landing a job. We recommend gaining experience to complement your study through internships, volunteering and other work experience schemes," it adds.

@loganasoares

One of the best decisions I’ve ever made!! #marinebiology #ocean #lifestyle #capcut

♬ vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
@loganasoares

If you're interested in studying marine biology, Conservation Careers suggest looking at the following universities:

  • Marine Biodiversity and Conservation (Advanced) | University of California | San Diego, California (Master's)
  • Ecology, Evolution & Marine Biology | University of California | Santa Barbara, California (Master's)
  • Ocean Sciences | University of California | Santa Cruz, California (Master's)
  • Marine Biosciences | University of Delaware | Newark, Delaware (Master's)
  • Marine Estuarine Environmental Sciences | University of Maryland | Maryland City, Maryland (Master's)

The video received over 344,000 likes and users in the comments were extremely jealous of Soares.

"I'm studying marine biology in the fall and this made me even more excited," commented one user.

"How can I find jobs that require [being] in the water most of the time?" asked another user.

"My dream job," said a third.

Do you have great travel stories or videos you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC