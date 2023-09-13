Woman Refusing To Let Sister Wear Late Mom's Necklace on Wedding Day Backed

A woman, 26, has asked Reddit whether she is the 'a******' for refusing to let her sister wear their late mother's jewelry on her wedding day.

In the post, the daughter explains that she and her sister, 22, lost their mother 20 years ago. "Mom had a lot of jewelry and she had it in her will that we would each get specific pieces of it," she explained.

"Dad remarried a year later to Jane. My sister considers Jane her mom and Jane's daughter Norah her sister. Due to her feeling like they were just mom and sister and not step, my sister has given away all the jewelry she got from mom to Jane and Norah. I always refused to let them borrow pieces from me."

The OP, who goes by the moniker Valuable-Charge9683, goes on to say that her stepmother "always rubbed me the wrong way because she said that my mom was not my sister's mom anymore and she was basically a stand-in until her real mom (her/jane) could come in to my sisters life."

She goes on to say that when she lent her sister a piece of her mother's jewelry for her graduation, her sister gave it to her stepmom, "and it took months" to get it back. Her sister now wants to borrow a necklace, "mom's favorite piece of jewelry," to wear on her wedding day. "I was like no f****** way," she replied.

"My sister lost it with me and started yelling that I have always held it against her that she didn't hold mom on a pedestal and reject everyone who came into our lives after," she wrote.

A 2021 Survey of Income and Program Participation found that among those who had ever lost a parent, 50.7 percent had lost their mother, and 69.2 percent had lost their father by the age of 50.

"This story illustrates how grief for a parent is never truly complete," clinical psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael told Newsweek. "It needs to be re-processed as we go through different stages of life. Lending the late mother's jewelry seems to have become symbolic for approval and acceptance of new family dynamics, which is making the situation even more charged.

"The writer can certainly choose not to lend her mother's jewelry, and she has a valid point that if the sister really wants to wear the mother's jewelry she can borrow some of it back from Jane or Norah. I don't criticize her for this position, especially given the history. However, it sounds like she is communicating her position with an unnecessarily vitriolic tone ('I told her no f****** way').

"She might be able to take the same position without alienating her family by simply saying, 'I would love to lend you my jewelry for your wedding, but based on last time at graduation, it's clear that we just have different ways of understanding how the lent jewelry should be handled. I wouldn't want to put either of us in that situation again, so I think it's best off we keep our own jewelry.

"'But I love that you care about wanting to wear something from mom, and I know she'd want that for you. I'm sure Jane or Norah would be glad to return mom's jewelry to you just for the wedding, or hopefully for however long you'd like to keep it, since that jewelry has so much meaning.

"'Please understand I'm not doing this to be mean. I'm just trying to keep some boundaries around my jewelry from mom since last time we discovered that we view loans differently, but I'm sure you'll look absolutely beautiful in the special jewelry mom left for you in her will.'"

Users on Reddit voted that she was not the a******.

"Big vibes of a newly-single father looking for an immediate replacement wife to handle his responsibilities," said one user, while another said, "I mean, no decent person would say birthmom—who DIED—was a 'stand in' until her 'real mom' could step in. That was pure evil."

