Family & Parenting

Woman Refusing To Let Sister Wear Late Mom's Necklace on Wedding Day Backed

By
Family & Parenting Trends Life Reddit Grief

A woman, 26, has asked Reddit whether she is the 'a******' for refusing to let her sister wear their late mother's jewelry on her wedding day.

In the post, the daughter explains that she and her sister, 22, lost their mother 20 years ago. "Mom had a lot of jewelry and she had it in her will that we would each get specific pieces of it," she explained.

"Dad remarried a year later to Jane. My sister considers Jane her mom and Jane's daughter Norah her sister. Due to her feeling like they were just mom and sister and not step, my sister has given away all the jewelry she got from mom to Jane and Norah. I always refused to let them borrow pieces from me."

sisters arguing
A stock image of women arguing. A woman has refused to give her dead mother's jewelry to her sister. JackF/Getty Images

The OP, who goes by the moniker Valuable-Charge9683, goes on to say that her stepmother "always rubbed me the wrong way because she said that my mom was not my sister's mom anymore and she was basically a stand-in until her real mom (her/jane) could come in to my sisters life."

She goes on to say that when she lent her sister a piece of her mother's jewelry for her graduation, her sister gave it to her stepmom, "and it took months" to get it back. Her sister now wants to borrow a necklace, "mom's favorite piece of jewelry," to wear on her wedding day. "I was like no f****** way," she replied.

"My sister lost it with me and started yelling that I have always held it against her that she didn't hold mom on a pedestal and reject everyone who came into our lives after," she wrote.

A 2021 Survey of Income and Program Participation found that among those who had ever lost a parent, 50.7 percent had lost their mother, and 69.2 percent had lost their father by the age of 50.

"This story illustrates how grief for a parent is never truly complete," clinical psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael told Newsweek. "It needs to be re-processed as we go through different stages of life. Lending the late mother's jewelry seems to have become symbolic for approval and acceptance of new family dynamics, which is making the situation even more charged.

"The writer can certainly choose not to lend her mother's jewelry, and she has a valid point that if the sister really wants to wear the mother's jewelry she can borrow some of it back from Jane or Norah. I don't criticize her for this position, especially given the history. However, it sounds like she is communicating her position with an unnecessarily vitriolic tone ('I told her no f****** way').

"She might be able to take the same position without alienating her family by simply saying, 'I would love to lend you my jewelry for your wedding, but based on last time at graduation, it's clear that we just have different ways of understanding how the lent jewelry should be handled. I wouldn't want to put either of us in that situation again, so I think it's best off we keep our own jewelry.

"'But I love that you care about wanting to wear something from mom, and I know she'd want that for you. I'm sure Jane or Norah would be glad to return mom's jewelry to you just for the wedding, or hopefully for however long you'd like to keep it, since that jewelry has so much meaning.

"'Please understand I'm not doing this to be mean. I'm just trying to keep some boundaries around my jewelry from mom since last time we discovered that we view loans differently, but I'm sure you'll look absolutely beautiful in the special jewelry mom left for you in her will.'"

Users on Reddit voted that she was not the a******.

"Big vibes of a newly-single father looking for an immediate replacement wife to handle his responsibilities," said one user, while another said, "I mean, no decent person would say birthmom—who DIED—was a 'stand in' until her 'real mom' could step in. That was pure evil."

Newsweek reached out to Valuable-Charge9683 via Reddit for comment.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC