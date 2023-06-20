Woman Slammed for Demanding More Free Money From Her Dad: 'Not Enough'

A woman has been slammed online for demanding more money from her dad to do a job that he could have done "for free."

In the Reddit post shared on Sunday, June 18, user HuntAble1770 wrote that he recently negotiated the sale of a condo and wanted his daughter, 26, to be part of the process. The 58-year-old divorced man added that his daughter is a realtor who admitted their relationship "is fairly rocky at times post-divorce." He wrote: "I offered her the opportunity to draw up all the paperwork that we could do for free without her.

"I offered her 3 percent, which is the same commission that she would net if she represented me as the seller if the buyers had their own realtor. It is also 0.5 percent more than she would make if she was representing only the buyers in the transaction.

"She got very offended. Accused me of trying to screw her over. She only would agree to do it if I paid her 4 percent."

The man added: "Everything she could do for us, we can do for free. I am offering her 3 percent because I love her and I am her dad. I feel that I should simply stand firm on the 3 percent or tell her we will do it ourselves."

Expert's View

Terri DiMatteo is a relationship and couples counselor and the owner at Open Door Therapy. She told Newsweek that, while the father's offer was "fair and reasonable," his daughter's reaction might have been related due to some history between them.

DiMatteo added: "Her reaction, though it appeared unreasonable or reactionary, may have been related to some history or conflict that is unbeknownst to the reader. She may have experienced the offer through the lens of some prior conflict or hurt and wanted to pick a fight with dad over one percentage point, when there may have been something else going on.

"People in close family relationships can find themselves in conflict over logistical matters when what's happening at the emotional level involves hurt feelings and unresolved conflict," DiMatteo said.

"For example, someone might initiate conflict with someone they are close to for being a few minutes late. The problem may not be about the few minutes, but a prior matter that hurt their feelings. Instead of discussing the hurtful situation, they will fight about the 'safer' matter, which is the time."

House Prices in the U.S.

The average home price in the U.S. reached $348,079 in 2022, according to the insurance comparison website The Zebra. It represented a 29 percent increase in the national home price since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The Zebra added: "Hawaii, the District of Columbia, and California are the most expensive states to buy a house in, whereas West Virginia, Mississippi, and Arkansas are the cheapest."

Online Response

The comment has been upvoted more than 5,800 times and received an estimated 690 comments.

The overwhelming majority of comments seen by Newsweek praised the father, with many believing he should withdraw the offer.

Reddit user extinct_diplodocus, whose comment was upvoted more than 9,300 times, wrote: "Normally, that 3 percent involves a lot of work. You offered it for just filling out papers.

"As you've observed, that's essentially free money you offered her. Since she rejected your offer, just do it yourself. It appears to be a needed life lesson."

Crystallz2000 added: "Your daughter is insulted by your offer? Pull it. Don't work with her. Keep your money."

BrilliantPack7750 commented: "She declined what was a considerate offer that acknowledged her in her line of work."

In a further post, the father wrote that his daughter did take up the 3 percent offer.

