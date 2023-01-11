Woman Slammed Over Treatment of Fiancé's Ill Daughter: 'Brat'

A single dad has told his fiancé he needs to "seriously rethink our relationship" over her treatment of his 15-year-old daughter.

In a post shared to Reddit by u/aitafiancedaughter, the user accused her partner's daughter of being "manipulative" and "using her illness to get what she wants with her dad." However, many on social media felt she had exposed herself as a "wicked stepmom in the making."

The dispute reflects the challenges facing blended families. According to the Pew Research Center, an estimated 16 percent of children in the U.S. are living in a household with at least one stepparent, stepsibling, or half-sibling. But while many make it work, there are circumstances that have been noted to lead to disruption.

The involvement of a teenager has been known to lead to more significant disruption. A 2008 study by researchers from Florida State University found teenagers in blended families struggled with lower grades and more notable behavior issues than other adolescents.

According to the woman who shared her story on Reddit, her partner's 15-year-old, who is called Summer, has an autoimmune disease, and "her mom isn't in the picture."

Her "demanding" behavior had been proving too much for the would-be stepmom, who shared a few of her issues with the teen's conduct. "If dinner's already done but Summer wants something else, [her dad] orders it for her because 'she gets cravings,'" she writes. "She doesn't do any chores around the house and I'm not allowed to ask her for help with anything. If she's being a brat he excuses it because 'her medicines cause mood swings' and she can demand all of his attention whenever she wants."

The woman said she had been looking forward to a quiet week with her fiancé as Summer was due to go on vacation, but four days into her trip, she received a call telling her Summer "wasn't feeling well and wanted to go home."

Rather than tell her partner, the woman confirmed that Summer did not have a fever and was not throwing up. The mom then informed the Reddit user that her daughter was tired and wanted to go home. The woman wrote: "I told her to tell Summer to stick it out and call us if she actually gets sick."

Angry at this response, the teen contacted her dad directly and told him that his fiancée had essentially said she could not come home. "He didn't even give me a chance to explain myself before kicking me out of the house and starting the 4-hour drive to the friend's cabin," she said. "When they got home, he told me he needed to rethink our relationship."

Commenting on the post, parenting expert Dennis Poncher, who is the founder of Because I Love You, a parent and youth support group, told Newsweek the teen's father needed to "open a dialogue" with his daughter. "Let her know your fiancée is someone you plan on spending the remainder of your life with and that nothing would make you happier than her and your fiancée having a good relationship."

"I would also advise the fiancée to not make any unilateral decisions, as she did when his daughter called her to ask if she could come home," Poncher suggested, adding: "Ignoring the daughter's request is not the path that the father's fiancée needs to be on when this is an issue with his daughter."

Poncher felt the teen could benefit from therapy as well as more "structure" at home and the establishment of the "boundaries" created by her disease. "Clear rules for conduct in the home in black and white should be given to the daughter and the daughter's disease should not be allowed to interfere with having structure and appropriate rules for conduct that may be needed in the home," he said.

But while Poncher preached peace and reconciliation, many on social media could see no way back for the couple.

Electrical-Date-3951 called her a "wicked stepmom in the making" with NocturneStaccato agreeing she was "giving evil stepmom vibes." Suspicious_Lemon9960 argued the daughter didn't even "need a reason to come home."

"If she wanted to come home because she wanted to sleep in her own bed - that is valid," the user said. "Also, autoimmune diseases can be debilitating and there's not enough info here to know if she is actually just being a brat or if you are being ableist."

Newsweek reached out to u/aitafiancedaughter for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

