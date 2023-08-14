Viral Moment Woman Sneaks 'Large Dog' Into Strictly No Pets Vacation Rental

A video of a dog being taken into a vacation rental apartment where canines are banned has gone viral on TikTok, where it had over 162,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip was posted by Olivia Young (@oliviayoung79) with a caption saying: "Mission: sneak large dog into your strictly no dogs holiday apartment."

The footage begins with a border collie dog seen inside a car, before a woman is later shown dragging what appears to be a baby stroller across a parking lot. The front of the stroller is covered by a blanket.

The post comes after the hotel industry was reported to have had "the most devastating year on record" back in 2020 following the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a 2021 report by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

The AHLA report found that hotels were among the first industries to be impacted by the pandemic, which saw the travel industry grind to a halt worldwide.

The hotel industry's record low in 2020 resulted in "historically low occupancy, massive job loss, and hotel closures across the country," according to the report.

The AHLA report said "the impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry so far has been nine times that of 9/11" and the hotel industry "will be one of the last to recover."

Covered by the blanket, the stroller in the viral clip is seen being rolled past some elevators inside a building. With the blanket lifted back around halfway up the stroller, the border collie is later seen sitting inside of it.

The woman in the clip quickly rolls the stroller down the hallway of the building and rushes into what appears to be a rental apartment. Another woman is seen standing in the apartment, looking surprised with her hand covering her mouth. The dog is later seen sitting on a couch as the woman from earlier comes over to hug the pup as the clip ends.

The viral video has sparked debate among users on TikTok, with some criticizing the woman in the video for not being "a responsible pet owner."

User @kellysuewhatitdo said: "Selfish and cheap to do this. Ppl have legit allergies and issues with animals being in rooms."

Country.girl.97 said: "You could have just found a dog friendly place instead," and user307447143074 agreed, saying: "You could be a responsible pet owner and find accommodations that allow dogs. Rather than disrespecting someone else's property."

Kiks wrote: "Maybe take your own pet bed next time and not let the dog lay on the furniture, If you're going to break the rules at least be respectful."

Others were less bothered by the woman's actions and praised her "genius" idea.

Jess said: "This is AMAZING," while user @wwiinniiieee wrote: "Ummmmm this is genius!"

User 2dayisnottheday&iamnottheone said: "I would do this too."

Melb87 noted: "I mean places give us no choice but to sneak them in, hope the baby had a peaceful night sleep!!"

