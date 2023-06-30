Husband Walks In to Find Wife 'Living the Dream' Snuggled With All Her Pets

A video of a pet owner relaxing on a sofa with several dogs and cats draped over her has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 669,000 views.

The clip was posted a week ago by 36-year-old Kelly Dinham (@kellydinham), who is a mother to 11 rescue cats and four rescue pups. Dinham is based in Lancefield, a town in the Australian state of Victoria. She told Newsweek that she's responsible for managing the social-media platforms for Edgar's Mission, a sanctuary dedicated to rescuing and caring for farmed animals.

A message overlaid on the latest viral clip reads: "I leave the room and come back to find my wife like this..." The footage shows a woman sprawled across a large couch covered with blankets and cushions, with several cats and dogs snuggled up around her.

A woman is on a couch, being licked by a dog on one side, while a cat sits on her other side. A video of a wife "living the dream" while snuggled up on a couch with her cats and dogs has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The woman is seen stroking a cat near her chest with one hand and scratching the chest of a dog with the other. One canine is seen laying behind her, while a cat is laid out by her feet. Another feline is seen walking around the couch, while one dog appears asleep on a bed just below the couch. A caption shared with the post simply reads: "Living the dream."

While canines and felines are typically portrayed as "mortal enemies," more and more dogs and cats have been living under the same roof. What's more, "most cohabitations are peaceful," according to an August 2020 study in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One. Researchers found that most dogs and cats that live in the same household were found to sleep together "at least occasionally" as well as play together.

The study showed that "although some body postures, such as the tail's position, are interpreted differently by the two species, the greater proportions of dogs and cats show a relaxed response to several kinds of approaches of their roommate.

"It is true that they speak different languages, but they seem to understand each other well and interpret each other's approaches in the right way," the study added.

Several TikTok users were delighted by the scene captured in the viral clip, with Kitty Katd writing: "that looks like a good life for all there."

Emelye Marie Lewis posted that "this is my dream!!!!!"

San_Diego_Cat_mom commented: "That's called heaven on earth."

Jennifer Pomeranc418 wrote: "Looks perfect."

User ledougherty posted, "life goals!" while Doreen Perretta added: "Living her best life!"

