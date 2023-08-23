Woman Stabbed More Than 100 Times Defending Mother From Stepfather

A young woman was stabbed more than 100 times after she stepped in to protect her mother from her stepfather, authorities said.

Angelina Tran, a 21-year-old student at the University of Washington, woke in the early hours of August 7 after hearing sounds of a struggle in her home in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle, according to charging documents.

Her stepfather Nghiep Kein Chau, 54, had punched Tran's mother at least a dozen times in their kitchen, according to the documents obtained by The Seattle Times and Fox 13.

When Tran intervened, Chau attacked both women, according to the documents. Tran's mother was able to escape and call 911 while Tran held on to Chau to stop him from following her, the documents say.

They struggled and fell to the floor and then Chau grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed Tran, according to the documents.

Angelina Tran, 21, was fatally stabbed at her home in Seattle, authorities said. Courtesy of gofundme/in-memory-angelina-thanh-tran

He has been charged with first-degree murder in Tran's death and first-degree attempted murder for injuries to his wife.

According to the documents, Chau stopped stabbing Tran several times, including once to change his clothes and another to grab a different knife.

The home security footage shows him search the house for Tran's mother, the Times reported.

She answered the door when police arrived at the home shortly before 5 a.m., according to the court documents.

Chau was still holding a kitchen knife when officers went inside the house.

"I killed somebody," he told the officers. He dropped the knife and officers then took him into custody.

Through an interpreter, he later told police he had been "bickering" with his wife, who he had been in a relationship with for 19 years.

Chau said he hit her because he was angry and thought she would divorce him and take his money. He also said he became angry with Tran for intervening, and that he would have killed his wife if he had found her before police arrived.

According to Fox 13, officers obtained search warrants and seized evidence including video files from the home's security camera system. Investigators said the footage showed the initial assault on Tran's mother and most of the stabbing.

Tran's family and friends have set up a fundraiser for the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging in Tran's memory.

"The pain of her absence is profound as she was a gem of a human being. The impact she had on all those fortunate enough to know her was significant," Hai-Trieu Tran wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Her radiant smile was a source of immense joy, and though the ache of her loss is deep, we believe Angelina would want us to stand strong and keep our smiles bright."

All donations will go to the nonprofit, the post said, "reflecting Angelina's spirit and her commitment to making a difference in the lives of elderly individuals." The organizer has been contacted for comment.

Online records show Chau is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $5 million bail. Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Newsweek has contacted the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and attorneys for Chau for comment via email.