Woman Impressively Blocks Great Pyrenees' Escape Attempt: 'Smackdown'

The hilarious moment when a woman leaves the door open—and then has to tackle her Great Pyrenees to the ground to stop her from running off—has been caught on a home security camera, and is amusing large parts of the internet.

The viral video was shared on TikTok on January 8 by @latinlutheran, showing a woman walking out the front door of her home before swiftly being followed by her two dogs running after her.

As soon as the woman spots the two dogs sprinting free, she tackles the Great Pyrenees to the ground to make sure she doesn't get any further.

In just one week the video has been viewed 980,000 times already with over 200,000 likes on TikTok. The caption accompanying the video reads: "My daughter pulled a smackdown on Pearl when she tried to make a run for it! The look on Pearl's face!"

The term 'smackdown' is in reference to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) competition show titled 'Smackdown', which sees contestants put on lively wrestling displays for viewer entertainment.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), "Pyrenees were bred to be independent thinkers, to work without guidance watching and protecting their flock."

Pearl shows this independence in the video as she makes a dart for it without thinking about whether it's permitted.

When it comes to training a Great Pyrenees, the AKC does highlight the difficulties owners might face: "Although they are intelligent, standard obedience training will be met with great indifference. They don't see the point of all that sitting, heeling and staying. They will let their boredom show by performing any task you deem important with extremely slow responses."

However, unruly dogs can be tamed and there are simple training methods to instil a sense of obedience into any pooch.

Leigh Siegfried, CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks, has over 20 years of experience as a dog trainer. While running her dog training business, Siegfried has helped train more than 10,000 dogs to obey commands and listen to their respective owners.

Siegfried told Newsweek: "Clarity needs to be created around thresholds for dogs for their own safety. It's a safety issue for the animal, but also a safety issue for other people as well.

"Generally, we're looking to create some thoughtfulness around the door. You want to start with what you already have on a daily basis, that could be a crate door, a car door, or a door within your house, and start practicing pausing at thresholds.

"We train that as the word 'wait', which means pause and wait until they're told they can go somewhere.

"With a crate, the owner will say 'wait' and crack the crate door open slightly, and if the dog is going to move forwards they just calmy shut the door and repeat the command. Then they try again, then they open the door a little bit more, if the dog tries to punch through the door of the crate, shut the door again."

While training any dog, Siegfried highlights the importance of giving them positive responses throughout the process: "Give them feedback, let them know. You can toss some treats at them if you want as well but definitely give feedback."

Many viewers on TikTok found the video brilliantly funny, with the post quickly racking up the likes and comment.

One user commented on the video: "Pearl must be the hard-headed one because she glanced at the other one and went straight to tackling Pearl!"

For many people the best part of the video was the tackle to catch Pearl, although some viewers seemed to appreciate the moment when the first dog ran back to get involved rather than continuing to run ahead.

One comment reads: "Love the way she got him and the other dog was like, I had better help!"

