Woman Takes Car on 200-Mile Test Drive, Gets Arrested: Cops

A woman in New York state has been arrested after she took a vehicle from a used car dealership and ended up 200 miles away, according to police.

Theresa A. Price, 48, from Utica, arrived at a used car dealership in Otesego County on Thursday, September 14 and said she wanted to take a vehicle on a test drive.

The woman said she wanted to get the vehicle checked out by her mechanic who was just down the street, the New York State Police told Newsweek. But the police were notified the following day that Price had not returned the car, prompting troopers to carry out a state-wide search.

It was later learned Price drove along the I-90 on the New York State Thruway and was found with the dealership vehicle at a truck stop in the town of Pembroke, just east of Buffalo, some 200 miles away.

Stock image of a police car. Theresa A. Price, 48, allegedly took a used car on a 200-mile "test drive" in upstate New York. Getty

The New York State Police told Newsweek that officers arrested Price for third-degree grand larceny, which is a class D felony. The woman was transported to Richfield Springs and taken to the Otsego County Jail for arraignment.

In New York State, grand larceny in the third degree, in general, relates to theft of property which is valued between $3,000 and $50,000, according to the Scott J. Limmer legal firm. It is unclear how much the used car was worth.

A Class D felony in New York state relates to fraud, theft, robbery, burglary, and, in special cases, manslaughter. A person who is found guilty of a non-violent Class D felony can face a maximum of seven years in jail or no jail probation. Meanwhile, a violent Class D felony can result in the guilty person being handed a prison sentence between two and seven years.

Grand larceny is considered to be a persistent criminal issue across the state despite other serious crimes having decreased earlier this year. In New York City, there were 4,129 instances of grand larceny in March this year which represents a slight increase on the 4,113 recorded in the city in the same month in 2022.

There were 1,178 recorded grand larceny auto cases in New York City in March, representing a 14.3 percent increase on the 1,031 cases recorded in the same month in 2022.

Then-New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said of the March crime statistics earlier this year: "While we are encouraged that five of the seven index crime categories decreased in the first quarter, felony assaults and grand larceny autos remain persistent issues."