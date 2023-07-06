Internet in Hysterics as Woman Takes Wrong Dog Home From the Groomers

Online viewers were left laughing after a woman in a video admitted she accidentally took home the wrong dog from the groomers, even though it was a completely different breed.

The clip posted by TikTok user @mavandmel shows the awkward moment the dog owner had to go back to the groomers to collect her golden retriever, Mav, who didn't look pleased about it.

The owner shared the message she received from the groomers telling her that the "dog is still at the shop." Everyone managed to see the humor in the error, however. She'd accidentally taken home a dog named Daisy, and the message asked her to return the following day "to get your dog back."

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the owner's mishap, as the viral post has been viewed more than 357,000 times and generated over 6,000 likes in just days. The caption alongside the video said it's been a year since she "had to schedule a pick up" to get the dog back.

Dog grooming is an ever-growing part of the pet industry, as owners love treating their pooches to a regular pamper session. In 2022, $136 billion was spent on pets, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA). Services such as boarding, grooming, training and pet sitting cost owners over $11 billion that year.

Unsurprisingly, the largest part of pet spending goes to pet food and treats, which cost owners more than $58 billion in 2022. That category is likely to see the biggest increase next year, as the APPA predicts it will rise to over $62 million in 2023.

Hopefully, the many owners who take their pets to the groomers will remember to bring home the correct dog, unlike the owner in the video. While she drove back home with the right dog in the back seat, Mav appears to be glaring at his owner.

When @mavandmel first showed the dog she'd mistakenly taken home, users couldn't believe the error. She'd mistaken a small goldendoodle for her golden retriever, two breeds that aren't that similar.

Since making that blunder in 2022, Mav's owner has shared a video revealing the way she now ensures she's bringing home the right dog from the groomers. She checks the dog's markings to identify Mav and has a word that always gets a reaction from the retriever: murder. As soon as she says it to Mav, his ears come forward and he stares at her attentively.

Many TikTok users who commented on the post questioned how the owner could mistake another dog for her own, but some managed to find the humor in the situation.

One comment reads: "How do people not recognize their own animals. I get all goldens look similar, but this still seems impossible."

Another person wrote: "Nice concept for a movie. The Dog Switch."

