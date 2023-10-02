Woman Telling Twin Sister Her Name for Baby Daughter Is 'Stupid' Cheered

A woman has been widely praised online for branding her twin sister's decision to name her baby after a Japanese cartoon character as "stupid."

Naming a baby is a major decision for any parent, so people might want to ask family and friends what they think, but as one couple found out, choices may not go down well with everyone.

In a viral post shared to Reddit's Am I The ****** page, user Far-Competition2975 explained that her twin sister, Maise, 24, is pregnant with their first child and that the boy will be born in February.

Maise said both she and her husband, 26, have been fighting over baby names and settled on one, which was a somewhat unorthodox choice.

A still image of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in the Netflix live-action series One Piece. The parents wanted to name their child Luffy after the iconic One Piece character. Netflix

The couple decided on the name Luffy, the name of the main character in the long-running One Piece manga, anime and recent Netflix show of the same name.

The Reddit user said: "She asked for my honest opinion and I told her that the name is silly and her husband is right. I tried to say this gently but really how gently can you tell someone their idea is stupid?

"I suggested that she goes back to the drawing board on that one and maybe look at names of lesser-known anime characters if that's what she wants."

She continued: "Maisie got upset and said the name is cute and we're both just being closed-minded. I told her she asked for my honest opinion and she got it.

"She kept trying to convince me that it was a good name and the conversation was becoming hysterical and I told her it's a stupid name, end of discussion. She started crying and left and since then she's been giving me the cold shoulder.

"Our parents told me to just tell Maisie that I'm sorry because my words really upset her and I should've been nicer about it."

U.K.-based baby name expert SJ Strum told Newsweek that a compromise could be found in this particular case.

"We have to remember that names are so sensitive as it's really the first big parenting decision you're making - so saying even gently that it's silly, is literally to the receiver, criticizing her as a mom and that's where the emotional outburst has come from," she said.

"However, she has to listen to her sister and husband and consider that their reaction is going to be the reaction of lots of people. The best approach is to pick a name then use Luffy as a nickname that will hopefully fizzle out before school.

"I'd suggest Alfie or Lucas and keep the anime theme as an affectionate family name. That way everyone is heard and happy."

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the five most popular boys' names in the U.S. in 2022 were Liam, Noah, Oliver, James and Elijah.

The SSA also stated the five most popular girls' names for 2022 in the country were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia.

Since being shared on September 14, the post has been upvoted more than 9,000 times and received an estimated 3,800 comments.

'Give the Baby a Normal Name'

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post praised the Reddit user for being critical of the name choice.

Reddit user J_Nic217, whose comment was upvoted 17,200 times said: "It is a stupid name for a child outside the anime world. She can give the baby a normal name but call him Luff as a nickname or something."

Beth21286 pointed out the number of parents who named their child after a Game of Thrones character, only to be disappointed by the final season, adding; "Ask all the people who named their kids Daenerys five years ago how they feel now."

Haitechan commented: "There are more 'normal' anime names that can be used. I know a guy who named his son Jonathan Joseph as a JoJo reference. Nobody batted an eye because those are common names. I thought he was a damn genius."

Newsweek has contacted Far-Competition2975 for comment via Reddit.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.