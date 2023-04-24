Shock as Woman Discovers Reason Why Close Friend's Boyfriend Avoided Her

A woman who assumed that her friend's partner kept his distance because she didn't approve of him has been slammed online, despite her friend's tactful way of addressing the situation.

Reddit user u/Ok_Officce_8532 said in the viral AITA [Am I the A******?] post that when her friend Ally began dating Matt, she wasn't sure about their relationship because he "does not share her interests."

The original poster didn't like a lot of Matt's behavior traits and felt his hobbies weren't aligned with Ally's, whom she's known for 15 years.

When Ally asked for her friend's opinion about Matt, rather than hiding her emotions, the poster made it clear how she felt about him, which created a divide between the friends.

In a 2019 Psychology Today article, Karen Blair discussed research she conducted that showed that the opinion of friends and family on a possible love interest matters to people. Those who felt that their relationship was supported reported "better relationship well-being."

The research also showed that people put more emphasis on the opinions of their friends, compared with those from family members, and that if a friend didn't approve of the relationship, there could be significant health outcomes.

The Reddit poster wrote: "I am known for being brutally honest. When she introduced me to Matt, she asked my opinion and I gave it. I didn't really see them together. I didn't like that he drinks and swears. He has a professional job but isn't very refined, unlike her, and I found him a bit difficult to connect to. At the time she was hurt but got over it, and generally just engineered it so I never really saw him."

However, the poster's "opinion of him has improved" in recent years after seeing Matt take good care of the two children he and Ally have. And the poster's fiancé, Edward, thinks he's a good guy and would like to see more of him.

So when OP tried to organize something for them to do as a foursome, Ally and Matt were very "noncommittal" about the plans.

"I pushed it (maybe I shouldn't have) and she said it wasn't a good idea because he and I didn't get on. I said it was ok, I'd changed my opinion more recently and Edward liked him. She looked surprised and then awkwardly let me know it was because he didn't really like me."

Matt felt that poster was "judgmental and too much," which was why he'd avoided socializing with her whenever he could.

"I was hurt and told her I had assumed she kept us apart because I didn't like him, not the reverse," the poster continues.

Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, who hosts the online radio show Dr. Carole's Couch, told Newsweek that being too blunt with people can push them away, which appears to be the Reddit poster's problem.

"Being brutally honest can alienate people, as the poster has undoubtedly found out," Lieberman said. "Sometimes first impressions may be deceiving. Plus, she probably wasn't happy that Ally was spending so much time with him, which made her less available. So the poster didn't want to like him.

"It's unfortunate that it may well be too late to reconnect. However it's worth trying," Lieberman said.

She encourages the poster to write a letter of apology and try to show how much she's changed.

The Reddit post has received over 11,900 votes and 3,100 comments since it was posted on April 18. Many users were very unforgiving in their comments about the poster's actions and offered little sympathy.

One person wrote: "Why is [it] ok for you to be brutally honest with people in your own life, and yet when your friend is gently honest with you, you lash out at her and verbally attack her husband?"

Another commenter said: "I think it's really funny she didn't like him because he likes football, but then she got engaged to a guy who also likes football. And how dare Matt not like her when she was busy not liking him?"

