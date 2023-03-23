Woman Blasted Over Treatment of Boyfriend's Cat–'I Would Break Up With You'

A woman has suffered the wrath of animal lovers online over her treatment of her boyfriend's beloved cat.

Her behavior not only saw her kicked out of his apartment but also generated considerable fury among Reddit's feline fanbase. However, one therapist told Newsweek that the boyfriend's reaction is about so much more than his cat.

Showing empathy and compassion to an animal doesn't make you a better person. However, a recent genetic study says those with a soft spot for pets share a specific version of the gene that produces the hormone oxytocin.

Often referred to as the love hormone, oxytocin has been shown to boost social bonding between people. The difference was uncovered by researchers from The Roslin Institute and Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) who analyzed DNA from 161 student volunteers.

As part of the experiment, these volunteers were asked to complete a questionnaire designed to gauge their empathy towards animals. The researchers found that those showing the greatest compassion for animals had a specific version of the oxytocin gene.

Although the study also found women tended to respond more positively towards animals, the woman behind this latest viral Reddit thread appears to be the exception.

Meowing to Be Let Out

According to the post, which was shared under the handle u/bfcatdrama but has since been removed, her partner lives with his cat, Libby. "She's 2 years old and has always gone outside," she explained. "But he is stopping that as she injured her paw quite badly and had scratches on her after another cat attacked her."

Though Libby has taken to "meowing at the door to be let out," her owner believes it's better for her own safety to stay inside. Other neighbors have reported that their cats have been attacked.

That was fine until the other night when his girlfriend decided to go against these instructions and open the door for her. "She seemed really insistent so I let her out," the poster wrote.

Though her boyfriend was initially "none the wiser," she said he soon noticed the house was unusually quiet and began looking for her. "He started freaking out when he couldn't find her and I told her I let her out," the woman wrote. "He got really angry and asked 'why the f*** would you do that when I told you I don't want MY cat outside?'"

'It's Not About the Cat'

In the ensuing argument, her boyfriend told her she was "rude, insensitive and horrible." Though Libby did eventually return, the woman was kicked out soon afterwards in what she felt was something of an overreaction.

"He says that he doesn't trust me in his house anymore or near his cat," she wrote. Though the woman added that she does love the cat, those pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears with her boyfriend.

Jamie Schenk DeWitt, a licensed marriage and couples therapist, told Newsweek that the woman involved needed to realize that "it's not about the cat."

"As a therapist who works with a lot with couples concerning their relationship dynamics, one thing I always say is that it is never about the dirty dishes in the sink, the garbage cans, the missed call, or taking out the cat," DeWitt said. "It's about what the incident feels like for each person."

DeWitt explained: "In this situation, it isn't just literally that the boyfriend asked his girlfriend not to let out the cat and she did. It is more about her understanding–or, more to the point, her lack of understanding–of his feelings, boundaries and anxiety about his pet's welfare. Whether or not she thinks that he is being overprotective, he has very specific feelings about the care of his cat."

Respect His Boundaries

DeWitt said the woman should make an effort to "empathize with her boyfriend's concern and do her best to understand why he is upset."

"That way, her boyfriend will feel heard, understood and seen," DeWitt added. "Then, and only then, can she perhaps try to explain why she did what she did without it sounding like she is defending herself.

"Ultimately, apologizing and demonstrating to him that she understands how she hurt him will go a long way," DeWitt said. "The lack of understanding, listening and respect for his boundaries–whether or not she agrees with them–is what is coming between them, not the cat."

But. while DeWitt offered a clear blue print for reconciliation, there was little forgiveness among those commenting on social media.

One Reddit user wrote: "Not your cat, not your home, and not your vet bills to pay if the cat had gotten injured. I would break up with you."

A second, meanwhile, posted: "Cats that go outside have a shorter life span and risk getting attacked by other animals, hit by cars and risk getting diseases and ticks."

Elsewhere, another furious Reddit user wrote: "Imagine violating someone's trust and boundaries and being a smug a****** afterwards who doesn't even realize what they've done is wrong."

'A Reflection of How They Will Be as a Parent'

Though DeWitt preached peace, she also said that the boyfriend may view the woman's treatment of his cat as more concerning in the wider context of their relationship.

"It is possible that some partners would view another partner's treatment of a pet as a reflection of how they will be as a parent. It can be an indication of one's level of commitment, attention and capacity to care for another living being," DeWitt explained. "If your partner is neglectful and deprives their pet or their partner's pet of basic needs, it can definitely raise some red flags as to how they will be as a parent."

Newsweek reached out to u/bfcatdrama via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

