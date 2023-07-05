Woman Tries To Get Rid Of 'Criminally Offensive' Hickey Before Family Event

A woman has gone viral after she shared her unusual hack for reducing a hickey.

In a video with 28 million views, Mia from Ohio shared how she enlisted a friend to help her get ready for her family reunion.

But there was one problem—Mia had what she described as a "criminally offensive" hickey on her neck.

A hickey is a bruise or bruise-like mark caused by kissing or sucking skin, usually on the neck, arm, or earlobe.

Sometimes known as a love bite, while many see them as a fun romantic gesture, it can become a problem when others see the mark.

Pictures from the video where Mia asked her friend to help reduce the appearance of her hickey. Mia gained viral attention after her unusual method of reducing a hickey was viewed over 28 million times. @voguemommy/TikTok

"I was at dinner with my friends when they pointed out the hickey which I had not noticed before," Mia told Newsweek.

With her family reunion in just two days, Mia knew she needed to take action.

The internet is the perfect place to find hacks for pretty much everything, from keeping your dog's claws trimmed to getting three drinks for the price of one at Starbucks. Mia found one such tip from the Internet: to use an unusual household object to reduce the hickey.

"In a panic to get rid of it before the reunion I found a tip to use a whisk to redistribute the blood vessels," she explained.

In the video, Mia's dutiful best friend helps by spinning the kitchen whisk on the mark, turning it.

"I had my friend twist the whisk on the hickey for about 15 minutes and it turned into a reddish-looking bruise, which was already better than the purple mark that was there before," she said.

The video of Mia's best friend helping her with the whisk hack has since been liked over 3 million times and received over 125,000 comments from stunned viewers.

One TikToker said: "Nahh whisking works fr," while another wrote: "I know that whisk hurt like hell."

Others were shocked by the size of the hickey. One viewer said: "That ain't no hickey," while another asked: "Is your boyfriend a vacuum cleaner??!?"

A picture of the after, the following day when the whisk had reduced the appearance of the hickey, left, and a picture from the video of the woman with her friend using the hack. @voguemommy/TikTok

Using a whisk to reduce the appearance of a hickey isn't a recommended method. Usually, more conventional solutions like a cold compress or warm compress are used.

Other ways that hickeys can be reduced include gently massaging the area to disperse the blood, and some people swear by applying a Vitamin K cream. Vitamin K is believed to promote blood clotting but evidence of this working is lacking.

Thankfully for Mia, the whisk worked its magic.

"On the day of the reunion it was a light greenish-yellow bruise which I covered with some concealer and left my hair down to cover it and no one noticed," she said.

After sharing her hack, Mia was stunned at how viral her video went. "I thought it would be a funny video to post on my secret TikTok," she said. "I wasn't expecting it to get nearly 3 million likes!"