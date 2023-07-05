On the Internet

Woman Tries To Get Rid Of 'Criminally Offensive' Hickey Before Family Event

By
On the Internet Viral Trends Online Internet

A woman has gone viral after she shared her unusual hack for reducing a hickey.

In a video with 28 million views, Mia from Ohio shared how she enlisted a friend to help her get ready for her family reunion.

But there was one problem—Mia had what she described as a "criminally offensive" hickey on her neck.

A hickey is a bruise or bruise-like mark caused by kissing or sucking skin, usually on the neck, arm, or earlobe.

Sometimes known as a love bite, while many see them as a fun romantic gesture, it can become a problem when others see the mark.

Hickey whisk hack
Pictures from the video where Mia asked her friend to help reduce the appearance of her hickey. Mia gained viral attention after her unusual method of reducing a hickey was viewed over 28 million times. @voguemommy/TikTok

"I was at dinner with my friends when they pointed out the hickey which I had not noticed before," Mia told Newsweek.

With her family reunion in just two days, Mia knew she needed to take action.

The internet is the perfect place to find hacks for pretty much everything, from keeping your dog's claws trimmed to getting three drinks for the price of one at Starbucks. Mia found one such tip from the Internet: to use an unusual household object to reduce the hickey.

"In a panic to get rid of it before the reunion I found a tip to use a whisk to redistribute the blood vessels," she explained.

In the video, Mia's dutiful best friend helps by spinning the kitchen whisk on the mark, turning it.

"I had my friend twist the whisk on the hickey for about 15 minutes and it turned into a reddish-looking bruise, which was already better than the purple mark that was there before," she said.

The video of Mia's best friend helping her with the whisk hack has since been liked over 3 million times and received over 125,000 comments from stunned viewers.

One TikToker said: "Nahh whisking works fr," while another wrote: "I know that whisk hurt like hell."

Others were shocked by the size of the hickey. One viewer said: "That ain't no hickey," while another asked: "Is your boyfriend a vacuum cleaner??!?"

Hickey whisk hack
A picture of the after, the following day when the whisk had reduced the appearance of the hickey, left, and a picture from the video of the woman with her friend using the hack. @voguemommy/TikTok

Using a whisk to reduce the appearance of a hickey isn't a recommended method. Usually, more conventional solutions like a cold compress or warm compress are used.

Other ways that hickeys can be reduced include gently massaging the area to disperse the blood, and some people swear by applying a Vitamin K cream. Vitamin K is believed to promote blood clotting but evidence of this working is lacking.

Thankfully for Mia, the whisk worked its magic.

"On the day of the reunion it was a light greenish-yellow bruise which I covered with some concealer and left my hair down to cover it and no one noticed," she said.

After sharing her hack, Mia was stunned at how viral her video went. "I thought it would be a funny video to post on my secret TikTok," she said. "I wasn't expecting it to get nearly 3 million likes!"

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC