Woman Tries On Mom's Pan Am Uniform From 1970s: 'High Class'

TikTok users are going wild over a video of a woman trying on her mom's Pan Am air hostess uniform from the 70s.

The clip shared by @sensitive_studio has been viewed over 1 million times and has racked up 112,500 likes.

The iconic uniform includes a powder-blue blazer with gold buttons, a pencil skirt, and a white blouse. The social media user finishes the look with the matching blue bowler hat and neck scarf.

The memorabilia also included a miniature game of Jacks, which was stored inside a tiny blue Pan Am bag.

Pan Am, or Pan American World Airways, was launched in 1927 and soon became a highly reputable airline. It was the first U.S. airline "to operate land aircraft over water on a regular schedule," as stated by Delta Museum, an aviation and corporate museum located in Atlanta, Georgia. By the 1950s, the museum notes, "its brand was as familiar abroad as Coca-Cola."

Here's a list of a few of the airline's achievements:

1928 - It became the first to develop an airport and airways traffic control system.

1930 - It was the first U.S. airline to offer an international air express service.

1942 - Pan Am was the first "to complete a round-the-world flight and to fly internationally with all-cargo aircraft."

1947 - Pan Am became the "first airline to operate a scheduled round-the-world service"

Pan Am would eventually file for bankruptcy in 1991.

The airline might be gone but it certainly hasn't been forgotten. Original stewardess uniforms are now being sold on e-commerce companies like Etsy for approximately $772. And an original Gold Pilot Wings pin is being sold for just under $1,000.

It seems the viral video has been nostalgic for viewers, some of which say they are former Pan Am employees.

The top comment has received over 4,390 likes. It said: "WHEN FLYING WAS A HIGH CLASS EVENT. Real food, real utensils, pilot wings, and Panam bags for everyone!!!"

"I started at Pan Am in 1979, and have 2 complete Edith Head Uniforms including 1 of the GORGEOUS, 100% wool coats she designed!," wrote another.

Another wrote: "Back when flying was elegant and not just busses in the sky. Gorgeous!"

"Your Mom must've been very beautiful Pan Am only picked the best!" complimented another.

