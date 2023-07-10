Health

Woman With Ultrarare Rare Disease Gives Birth Through IVF in 'World First'

By
Health Disease IVF Pregnancy Genetics

A woman suffering from an extremely rare condition has given birth after getting pregnant through IVF.

The 32 year old from Turin, Italy, had struggled with infertility for years as a result of Alström syndrome, local news outlet Corriere Torino reported.

Daniela, which is not her real name, told the news outlet that the baby was "an immense joy."

The baby boy was born in the Sant'Anna Hospital in Turin. Despite her condition, Daniela had always wanted to become a mother, Corriere Torino reported.

Newborn baby feet
A stock photo shows the feet of a newborn baby. A woman suffering from an extremely rare condition has given birth after getting pregnant through IVF. Florin Patrunjel/Getty

Alström syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that targets the autosomal chromosomes. It can cause vision and hearing abnormalities, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, respiratory problems, renal dysfunction and childhood obesity.

The disease is very rare and is only estimated to affect between 1 in 10,000 and 1 in 1,000,000 people. Around 1,200 individuals worldwide have been diagnosed with the condition, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

The disorder can cause hyperandrogenism—a condition that causes an excess of sex hormones. This can cause irregular periods, as well as other hormonal problems such as acne and hirsutism.

The link between Alström syndrome and infertility has not been thoroughly studied. There has been one other recorded birth to a woman with the condition, in 2022, but Daniela's is the first to result from the use of IVF.

She was classed as having a high-risk pregnancy because of the many complications associated with the rare disorder and gave birth by cesarean after an increase in abnormal heart rhythms and metabolic functions, Corriere Torino reported.

Read more

The baby boy was born healthy and weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

Alström syndrome is caused by a mutation of the ALMS1 gene. These genes contribute to the development of proteins in the body, which play an important role in getting the body to function properly.

When mutations like this occur, it can complicate the development of these proteins. This can cause problems relating to organ systems in the body.

Alström syndrome can affect several different organ systems but the severity of this depends on the individual.

It is not clear what types of complications Daniela has suffered because of her condition, but they usually begin from birth and develop in the first few weeks of life.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Alström syndrome? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC