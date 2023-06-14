Jaws Drop as Woman Is Unrecognizable After Losing 259lbs: 'I Lost Myself'

A mom-of-four has amazed the internet after sharing her incredible weight transformation, which has seen her lose 259 pounds in under two years.

Laura Flusche has been documenting her weight transformation on Instagram with the username @fluscheeitaway ever since having a bariatric surgery in December 2021. On June 2, Flusche shared a clip of her journey so far, and it's already been viewed more than 84,000 times and received 3,000 likes on Instagram.

In the first 12 months following the duodenal procedure, Flusche managed to lose 210 pounds, and that progress has continued in 2023. In April 2023, the content creator had skin removal surgery that saw her shed another 4 pounds, 6 ounces, meaning that Flusche has now lost a total of 259 pounds.

A stock image showing a woman happily measuring her waist with a tape in front of a mirror. Instagram users have been shocked by the incredible transformation a mom has made by losing 259 pounds. AndreyPopov/Getty Images

The duodenal switch is a common weight-loss surgery that combines a sleeve gastrectomy with an intestinal bypass. The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, says that it is the most-complicated weight loss surgery, but it's also the most effective.

Around 60 to 70 percent of the stomach is removed, as well as 75 percent of the small intestine. This surgery means the individual physically cannot eat as much as they once did and helps cut back on consumption. Shortening the small intestine also means the path from the stomach to the intestine is shorter, and there is a reduced level of the hunger hormone produced by the small intestine.

As the surgery is more complicated and extreme, the duodenal switch is only done in extreme cases when the individual is at serious risk of obesity. But with great risk comes great reward. Someone who undergoes regular bariatric surgery is expected to lose around 50 percent of their excess weight, but after a duodenal switch the person can shed around 80 percent.

The TikTok clip begins with footage of Flusche before losing the weight. She writes how unhappy she felt at the time: "I lost myself. I wasn't myself. I was unhappy. Depressed. Irritable."

The footage then flashes forward to videos of the mom flaunting her incredible new figure. The caption adds: "I've lost 259lbs and I'm the happiest I have ever been, also the healthiest. Life on this side is so much better. Happy. Healthy. No limitations due to my weight."

Flusche added that she now feels happy and confident as she hopes to inspire others to work towards a better life for themselves.

The post has received hundreds of comments from supportive followers who have praised Flusche's determination and success. One person posted: "An amazing transformation inside and out!"

Another supporter wrote: "You are an amazing inspiration. Thanks for sharing your journey. I look forward to your posts, keep them coming."

Newsweek reached out to @fluscheeitaway via Instagram message for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.