Woman Urged not to Share 'Life Changing' Lottery Ticket Win With Husband

A wife reluctant to split her lottery win with her husband after discovering he wants to give a third to his best friend is being backed online. Reddit users are begging her not to make such an "insane" decision.

Sharing her story on the social-media site, user u/throwawaylucx wrote that she had only started playing the lottery in the past year. She added that she would spend a few dollars a week, but never expected to hit the jackpot. "I checked the winning numbers one night against my ticket and it matched with my numbers perfectly," the 30-year-old wrote. "It's Life changing, multi generational, f*** you money."

"Most couples have very different ideas about money and spending, because they each have minds of their own with different perspectives, priorities, and preferences," Lawrence Josephs, a relationship expert and psychology professor at Adelphi University in New York, told Newsweek.

A husband and wife arguing over a credit card. Fellow Reddit users urged the poster not to put her husband's name on the lottery ticket and to claim the cash by herself. LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Initially, the couple decided to keep the win to themselves while they considered what to do with the cash. However, as they are running out of time to claim the money, they have begun to have serious discussions about their future plans.

Her husband "Adam" wants to split the money with his best friend and business partner "Tim" and add his name to the lottery ticket.

"Together they've started businesses, work together, invested money, moved to the same town and have often dreamed about our families making it big together," she wrote.

"Since we have taken risks together and are so close, Adam feels it's fair to give them 1/3 of the cash prize."

Adam believes giving Tim a chunk of the jackpot will make starting their new life together easier, as well as disguise their own sudden windfall from nosey people. Tim and his wife are also struggling financially and could do with the support. But, unsurprisingly, the poster is uncomfortable with sharing their win.

"Tim's family tends to be more flashy and likes showing off and I don't fully trust that they will keep it quiet or modest enough to not raise suspicion," she wrote.

"Adam thinks I'm being selfish and he wont enjoy our new found wealth if his friend isn't living the same lifestyle."

A man and woman celebrating after checking a lottery ticket on a cell phone. Initially, the couple were thrilled, but now have serious decisions to make before claiming the win. Mirel Kipioro/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It's common for partners to disagree on the best way to spend money. Research by GOBankingRates found that roughly half of Americans argue over finances with their significant other. Surveying over 1,000 American adults, the money education service found that 47 percent argued with their partner about finances, at least some of the time.

When it comes to money matters, Josephs said compromise is key—if you want you relationship to last. However, not all financial issues can be compromised on.

In these cases, Josephs added that it's best to aim for equity, with each partner getting their way some of the time and in ways that are practical. But if one partner is putting the other's financial health at harm, then the relationship has deeper issues that need to be explored.

"When trust is lacking, maintaining separate finances may become a necessity to provide insulation from a partner's bad spending decisions," Josephs said.

"Being impoverished by a partner's poor surreptitious spending decisions constitutes a betrayal trauma that is as bad as infidelity."

Two wealthy men in suits visit a bar. The poster wrote that her partner's best friend Tim might give their secret windfall away. Vasyl Dolmatov/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Reddit users warned u/throwawaylucx not to put her husband or Tim's name on the ticket, with the post receiving over 9,000 upvotes and almost 3,000 comments.

"Why on earth would you split the actual winnings. This seems insane," commented Tharnaal.

"Your husbands justifications for this all sound like utter nonsense," agreed Stoat_King. "It's not a good idea."

"I don't understand why your husband couldn't enjoy the money if his friend didn't have part of it? Is he planning on living a high roller life and wants his friend to be able to join in?" asked Lazuli_Rose.

"I'd be worried that my husband and Tim were romantically involved," wrote BubblyNumber5518. "Wanting to gift him that kind of money smacks of 'in richer and poorer' sentiment."

Philjmarq agreed, writing: "Giving his friend a 33% tribute out of his wife's income is not something I've ever heard of in the context of platonic friendship."

"Your husband has lost the plot," commented Aromatic-Objective45, while RoyallyOakie called the request "ridiculous beyond words."

"The first thing you should be doing is contacting a good attorney and accountant," posted Equivalent_Secret_26. "It's not your job to fund your husband's buddy's lifestyle."

In an update, u/throwawaylucx wrote that she'd taken the comments on board and was planning to claim the lottery money in her name only.

"I think a few things are clear now to me," she added. "1) absolutely a horrible idea to put Tim on the ticket.

"2) [I'll] claim the money with only me as the beneficiary for now and change based on advice of lawyer.

"3) [I'll] find a way to help Tim's family without blowing our cover. Thanks again for all your input."

Newsweek reached out to u/throwawaylucx for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

