Woman Urged to Reject Job After Spotting Note on Resume About Her Looks

A woman is being backed online after revealing an offensive note written on her resume while interviewing for a job.

In a post on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, user u/Spidercheyenne shared a photo of her printed resume with a handwritten comment in the corner reading: "Found on Facebook. Fits our look when she puts on makeup."

The woman wrote in her post, which currently has over 25,000 upvotes: "Should I find this insulting?" and explained that the interview had been for a "back of the house" role at a restaurant. "No customers would be seeing me to begin with," she wrote, before asking: "Should I take the job?"

File photo of a nervous woman in a job interview. The internet warned an interviewee to avoid a company due to a "red flag" during her interview process. fizkes/Getty Images

Job interviews are scary, and it can be difficult to get it right and make a great impression. But it is equally an opportunity for the employee to check out their potential new employer, and decide if they are the right fit for them.

There is no shortage of nightmare interview stories, either. Like the worker who was hailed for ditching a job interview after waiting for an hour and the interviewee who was praised for walking out of a bad-mannered interview.

HR consultant and director of Rebox HR Natalie Ellis told Newsweek that the interviewee should be cautious of the employer.

"Not only is it highly inappropriate, but it doesn't allow for a clear and fair process. Employers need to be aware that even though they think candidates may not be able to access or see their notes," Ellis said.

Founder of JG HR Solutions Limited Julie Grabham agreed, telling Newsweek: "Employers should be aware that a candidate can request to see any documents used during the interview process. Therefore, any comments must always be accurate, professional, and not discriminatory."

"In this case, the author of the comment has made not only an unprofessional statement, but it could be argued that it's discriminatory on the basis it was made purely because the candidate was female," added Grabham.

Commenters on the Reddit post told the interviewee that she should absolutely avoid the job after seeing the rude note on her application.

"Big time red flag, screams sexual harassment," said one commenter, while another wrote: "It just gives off vibes of a place I wouldn't want to work."

Another Redditor wrote: "Do not take that job. And when you turn them down, tell them 'I don't feel like wearing makeup to fit your look.'"

Ellis said that "any candidate should be cautious of taking this role, especially when the company has standards like this."

Grabham agreed and said: "Personally, this isn't the type of employer that I would recommend and I'd strongly advise they take professional HR advice on how to interview correctly and behaviors in the workplace."

Newsweek reached out to u/Spidercheyenne via Reddit for comment. We were not able to verify the details of this story.

Have you had a workplace dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.