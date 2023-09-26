Relationships

Woman Going on Vacation Without Husband Applauded: 'No Need To Compromise'

By
Relationships Marriage Travel Relationships Love

A woman who decided to go on a planned vacation without her husband has been backed over her decision to leave him at home.

In a post shared to Reddit under the handle u/Strong-Farm-7377, a user claiming to be a 29-year-old married woman explained the circumstances that led her to ditch her husband and head off on a solo trip away.

It's a decision that drew a furious response from her partner, who had expected her to cancel. However, many commenting on social media felt she was entirely justified in doing so, given the circumstances.

A vacation away with a partner can offer a rare opportunity to rekindle the romance that first brought them together. A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by SWNS on behalf of travel company Beachbound found 77 percent of respondents saw holidays as a chance to keep the spark alive in their relationship.

The majority of those surveyed said traveling was more fun with a loved one (78 percent) while the same percentage would postpone a vacation if a loved one was unable to make it.

That was what this woman's 32-year-old husband had been hoping she would do when it came to their week-long vacation to New Orleans. However, she had other ideas.

"Back in March, I told him I would plan most of it, where to go, and what to do," she said. "I spent the last few months researching what to do. I booked the hotel room, made reservations at places we wanted to try, I made a list of all the sites I wanted to see."

All he had to do was book the week off and buy their plane tickets. Yet every time she asked if he had, he told her he was "waiting for the plane ticket prices to go down."

Matters came to a head last week. "I asked if he had bought them yet and he said no. We looked again and the prices were still high," she said. "He said he wasn't willing to spend that much on them and asked how much money I would lose if I just canceled everything instead."

Despite him suggesting they had a "nice staycation" instead, he she told him she was "not willing to cancel everything because I spent so much time planning it."

As a result, she ended up flying out on her own, with her husband left shocked and angry that she "didn't want to stay home with him."

Commenting on the dilemma, Ranesha Especto, a licensed professional counselor at Thriveworks, a nationwide provider of in-person and online therapy services, told Newsweek it was perfectly acceptable for couples to take separate vacations "as long as they are discussed openly with both feeling comfortable."

"While it is important to each have independence, a relationship is two people coming together and now operating as a unit. Both have to be happy and in agreement to keep things smooth," she said.

"I wouldn't say that a couple taking separate vacations is necessarily a sign of them drifting apart. I think the couple should look at intentions, and consider communication. What is my intention with this trip without my spouse? Is it a girls trip? A work retreat? A solo self-care trip? Lastly, have I communicated this with my spouse? Are they comfortable with how long I'm going to be away for, how far away I'm traveling and how much communication I'll be be able to commit to once I'm gone."

In this instance, Especto felt that the wife clearly decided a break was needed due to her husband's actions. "Relationships are all about give and take. If there is any moment where a person is taking more than giving or vice versa, they need to take a moment and re-evaluate things with their partner," she said.

Many commenting on Reddit concurred that the woman had been right to continue on with her plans for a vacation. "Make sure to have a great holiday," one user wrote. "I wish I could go on holiday on my own without kids and hubby! For once, no need to compromise and just do wtf I want!"

Another said: "I don't know if he deliberately sabotaged the trip or just didn't care enough to follow through on his tiny piece of things, but you were absolutely right to not let him ruin the trip for you, and be sure as hell shouldn't be booking an expensive plane ticket to come join you now."

A third added: "Weaponized incompetence with a side of financial manipulation. What a charmer."

Newsweek has contacted u/Strong-Farm-7377 for comment.

Have you noticed any red flags that made you end a relationship? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Sad man and woman on plane.
Stock images of an upset man and a woman on a plane. A woman has been applauded for refusing to cancel her holiday plans for her husband. silverkblack/geargodz/Getty
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC