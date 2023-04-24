Woman Finds Venomous Snake Tapping at Her Door

A woman found a highly venomous snake tapping at her door in Australia.

The Eastern brown snake was filmed at a glass sliding door in Lindendale last year, but snake-catching service Safe Snake Services has only just shared the footage.

In the video, the dangerous snake can be seen raising its head at the woman filming, who is on the other side of the door.

Eastern brown snakes are a highly venomous species native to Australia. They are responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia, with a highly toxic venom that can cause heart, diaphragm and lung failure.

But this snake was not trying to harm anyone. In fact, according to a Facebook post from Safe Snake Services, it may have been trying to save its companion's life.

"It's a very alarming thing when a dangerously venomous snake is knocking on your door," the snake removal service said on the post. "On closer inspection she found a second snake in distress too."

In the video, a second snake can be seen next to the eastern brown tapping at the woman's door.

The second snake had part of its body trapped in a hole in the house. The snake removal service said the first snake tapping at door appeared to be "begging for help."

A spokesperson for Safe Snake Services told Newsweek: "It's uncommon to see such interactions with snakes."

They are usually solitary creatures and don't travel together.

The woman called Safe Snake Services in to remove the snakes. The service said it took some careful maneuvering to rescue the stuck snake. Once rescued, the two snakes left the scene with each other.

A file photo of an Eastern brown snake. The species was filmed tapping at a sliding door in Australia. Ken Griffiths/Getty

"It is truly our (and all living creatures) natural born instinct to be kind and loving before being deadly and defensive as this lovely lady and the snake have demonstrated," the snake removal service said on a Facebook post.

Australia is home to around 140 land snake species, and 32 species of sea snakes. About 100 of these are venomous, but only a dozen would be able to kill a person.

Although eastern brown snakes are highly venomous, like all snakes, they don't usually bite a person unless directly provoked. Eastern browns would always rather flee than attack a human, but when they enter houses conflicts can occasionally occur. Still, bites and fatalities remain extremely rare.

It is not uncommon for snakes to slither into residential properties, especially during the summer, which is typically when snakes are most active. Snakes may enter houses while looking for shelter or prey.

