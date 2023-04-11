Sports

Woman Who Went Viral at Masters Over Her Appearance Speaks Out

By
A woman who went viral after a video featuring her smiling behind golfers Brooks Koepka and winner Jon Rahm at the Masters has spoken about the moment that was shared widely on TikTok.

Aaliyah Kikumoto, a Texas Tech cheerleader, was attending the Augusta National golf competition with her father, Charles, over the weekend, when she appeared on TV screens as cameras focused on Spain's Jon Rahm and U.S. golfer Brooks Koepka at the 16th tee.

The 15-second clip has quickly become one of the moments of the tournament with the video, posted by the Double Bogeys account, being captioned: "Somehow I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds."

As of Monday evening, the clip had been viewed more than 2.8 million times and with people wondering who the mystery brunette was, she revealed herself in the comments.

"Thts me," Aaliyah wrote in the comments section, with her mother, A.J. joyously declaring on Twitter, under screengrabs of her TV appearance: "YAY!!! Repping Texas Tech!!! Go TTU Poms!!!! So proud of my hubby @CharlesKikumoto and TTU Poms daughter Aaliyah!!!!"

Charles wrote on Twitter: "[E]njoying easter at the masters with my TTU pom squad hat on. Our daughter Aaliyah has the green masters hat on and goes to Tech. Wreck em!"

Aaliyah joined the commenting about her appearance at the Masters and posted a pic of her with the green Masters hat that she was wearing in the viral clip, writing: "thank you Ho. 16 🤩💚#themastersgirl #themasters."

jon Rahm
Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023. A woman who went viral after a video showing her smiling behind 2023 Masters winner has spoken about the moment that was shared on TikTok. Getty Images

For Rahm it was his first Masters win, carding a three-under 69 to finish on 12 under to win by four shots over Koepka, who had led by two going into the final round.

Koepka ended joint second with veteran Phil Mickelson, who shot a seven-under 65 to finish eight under.

Rahm is the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters and his victory came on what would have been the 66th birthday of legendary Spanish star and two-time champion Seve Ballesteros.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm of Spain poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023. Rahm is the fourth Spaniard to win the tournament. Getty Images

He won in 1980 and 1983 and this was on Rahm's mind when speaking after securing the title.

Rahm said: "I wasn't sure how [the emotion] was going to come to me until I hit the third shot on the 18th.

"History of the game is a big reason why I play and Seve is a big part of that history.

"For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his second Masters win and on his birthday was incredibly meaningful."

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about golf? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

