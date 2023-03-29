'I Don't Care': Woman Walking Out Of Meeting Brother's Girlfriend Cheered

A woman has been praised online after sharing that she walked out of a dinner with her brother and his new girlfriend—after the new girlfriend repeatedly and purposefully kept calling her by the wrong name.

The woman took to the social media platform Reddit to share that his brother's partner had made a habit of calling her Eve and Eva, while her actual name is Evangeline which she only ever abbreviates to Angie.

"My name is Evangeline. That is my legal name. I don't like being called Evangeline, just a nickname from it. I don't go by Eve, Evie or Eva or any variation of that. I go by Angie and I've always gone by that," the woman wrote online.

"I recently met my brother's girlfriend for the first time. I introduced myself as Angie, as did my brother, and she just kept calling me anything but that? I did explain that it's short for Evangeline but that nobody ever calls me that. She kept calling me Eve or Eva or even Evangeline. I kept correcting her just saying it's actually Angie and I even said with a smile that I get she's probably nervous and it's always nerve wracking meeting new people. It got to the point where I corrected her so much that it almost felt like she was doing it deliberately and I found it really rude," the woman added.

The Redditor went on to say that the woman continued calling her by the wrong name to the point where she simply decided to leave the venue.

"It really irked me so I just said that it was nice to meet her but I'm sorry, I have to go and just left," the woman explained.

Following the awkward encounter, the woman's brother told her that his girlfriend felt offended by her leaving the dinner and that she was worried that the Redditor doesn't like her. Unsure whether her decision to leave the gathering was reasonable or not, the woman sought after the advice of other Redditors. She shared with other internet users that the new girlfriend is 22-years-old, while she is 27.

Since it was shared on the social media platform on March 24 by @NameFight, the Reddit post, which can be seen here, has been upvoted by 97 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on over 920 times. The majority of commenters have slammed the other woman for her unwillingness to address the Redditor with the name she introduced herself with.

"You introduced yourself as Angie and showed her a lot of grace for her misnaming you for an entire hour. It's not like your name is unusual or difficult to say or remember," one user wrote. "I don't want to say she was doing it on purpose but she wasn't even messing up and calling you Annie or something similar to the name you gave her," they added.

"It makes no sense [to misinterpret your name] that soon after being introduced," another user commented.

How Should You Respond To Rude People?

Historian and author Mok O'Keeffe has a few tips for people who are faced with rude or difficult people.

According to O'Keeffe, looking back at the past and taking lessons from history is always a great way to assess how to handle any conflict.

The historian argues that a good way to have combatted the other woman's rudeness would've been by "giving it as good as you get".

"A nice anecdote from history is the conversation between Nancy Astor and Winston Churchill. She disliked Winston and told me point blank, 'If I was your wife, I would put poison in your tea.' Quick as a flash, Winston is rumoured to have replied, 'If you were my wife, I would drink it.' This is a good example of giving as good as you get," the historian told Newsweek.

O'Keeffe went on to say that being the recipient of rude messages or hurtful behavior is only a reflection of their own personhood.

"When this happens to me, I always remind myself that the comment I am reading says more about the person who has been rude than it does about me or my place in the world. This ensures that I do not take on their negativity," he added.

The historian believes that people can create their own realities in order to set themselves free and to prevent them from internalizing the likely deficiency of the person who is being unkind to them.

For etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts, the best way to rise above a rude person or a bully is to kill them with kindness.

"There's difficult and then there's downright rude. These undesirables don't make life easy, but one way to tame them is to kill them with kindness. If the situation is emotionally charged, this will help. Be kind, when someone is unreasonable, reasoning will not help. Remember to never lower yourself to their level," Grotts told Newsweek.

