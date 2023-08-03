Woman Praised for Dropping Over 250lbs Thanks to Two Lifestyle Changes

A video of a woman's jaw-dropping weight loss has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over 700,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared three days ago by Maria (@mrjrm), a TikTok user based in Sydney, Australia. The footage begins with a note saying, "115kgs [around 253 pounds]," and shows a woman in a bikini sitting near a waterfront.

The clip later features various shots of a slimmer version of the same woman wearing different body-clinging outfits, as another note across the video reads: "64kgs [around 141 pounds]." A caption shared with the post simply states: "Big win." Later comments from the poster say the weight loss was achieved by "just eating right and walking."

The woman in the latest post is far from alone in her struggles with weight. Just under half (41.9 percent) of adults in the U.S. aged 20 and over were reported to be obese. This was according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was carried out between 2017 and March 2020.

In a later comment, when a TikTok user asked how long it took the poster to reach her goal, she replied: "It took me 1 year and 2 months.

"I just did all cardio for 1 hour but walking was my main resource," the poster added in a later comment.

Asked about how she managed to tone her loose skin following the weight loss, the poster wrote in a later comment: "I just walk a lot, which is what's helped. But the loose skin is only around my tummy area now and I'm looking to do a tuck."

Do Calorie-Restricted Diets Work?

When a TikTok user asked how the woman achieved her weight loss, the original poster wrote: "Sticking to a 1200 calorie deficit whilst walking and then gradually beginning the gym! But walking is more than enough."

The U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA) says: "Some study results suggest that calorie restriction may have health benefits for humans, but more research is needed before we understand its long-term effects."

A clinical trial supported by the NIA, known as the Comprehensive Assessment of Long-term Effects of Reducing Intake of Energy (CALERIE), found that on average, the study's participants—who cut their daily caloric intake by 12 percent—maintained a 10 percent loss in body weight over two years, the NIA said.

Sports nutritionist and registered dietitian Nancy Clark told Newsweek in March 2022: "When we drastically cut down calories, our bodies adapt to such food scarcities by conserving energy. This means our metabolism slows and movement is reduced, while our appetite increases."

A September 2017 study published in Perspectives on Psychological Science found that "decreasing calorie intake will have a limited short-term influence."

The study said: "In the short term a reduction in energy intake is counteracted by mechanisms that reduce metabolic rate and increase calorie intake, ensuring the regaining of lost weight. For example, even a year after dieting, hormonal mechanisms that stimulate appetite are raised."

Studies have shown the benefits of walking for weight loss. A 12-week weight loss study, published in November 2017 study in the Journal of Nutrition, saw participants be divided into two groups. One group received a hypoenergetic [meaning, consuming fewer calories] diet (DI), while a second group received the same DI but was also part of a regular walking program of 2.5 hours per week.

The study found that a "decrease in body weight was accompanied by a significant reduction in total fat mass, which was significantly more pronounced in the DI + walking group than in the DI group."

'Lots of Hard Work Has Paid Off'

Several TikTok users were amazed and inspired by the latest weight-loss story.

Taku-Moana wrote: "yuss. thanks for the motivation."

User angelaomeros posted: "Lots of hard work has paid off. You look amazing."

NZ Made agreed: "Thanks for the inspiration u look amazing."

Stusmoss commented, "Awesome work," while user sahad wrote: "Well done, it's not easy. Respect."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

