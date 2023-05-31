Mom Goes Viral After Dropping 114 pounds: 'Quite Literally Half the Person'

TikTokers have been left stunned by one mom's unbelievable weight loss transformation, which saw her shed more than half of her weight.

The viral TikTok video, which has so far gained 2.5 million views, was posted by a mom of three who apparently "hates salad," according to her username, @ashlie.hates.salad.

A caption shared with the post read: "From 112 kg [around 247 pounds] to 60 kg [around 132 pounds]... quite literally half the person with more than double the confidence."

The clip began with a woman trying to pull her jeans up over her stomach area. The video later flashed to footage of her appearing much slimmer than before and wearing makeup and a black dress while holding a white clutch bag.

A message overlaid on the clip simply said: "Who are you."

According to the caption in the post, as well as previous posts, the TikToker mom underwent gastric sleeve surgery.

Also known as a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, this surgery involves removing most of the stomach, "leaving only a banana-shaped section that is closed with staples," explains the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDKD). The procedure reduces the amount of food that can fit in your stomach, which makes you feel full sooner.

"Taking out part of your stomach may also affect hormones or bacteria in the gastrointestinal system that affect appetite and metabolism. This type of surgery cannot be reversed because some of the stomach is permanently removed," the NIDDKD warns.

The institute also says that while bariatric surgery has become "less invasive, safer, and more common" over the years, "the surgery still involves risks."

A long-term study of bariatric surgery patients conducted by the NIDDKD found that at the seven-year follow-up mark, patients had lost an average of 28.4 percent of their body weight following a gastric bypass.

The same study also found that bariatric surgery patients with the highest body mass index (BMI) values had the greatest risk of complications.

BMI is defined as a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters. Those with a BMI between 25 and 30 are within the overweight range, while those with a BMI of 30 or higher fall within the obesity range, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Several users on TikTok were very impressed by the woman's weight loss.

Taahirah said: "Girll omg yessss !!! yessss wow beautiful before and after."

PNut N ButterJelly wrote: "It's amazing what surgery can do."

User bogeljic simply said, "Woooooooooow," while mayalucky03 wrote, "U look great."

User heatherpetersen64 said: "Absolutely stunning," while Kyra xx said, "Wow. So motivating x."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster via TikTok for comment.

