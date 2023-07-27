Wellness & Fitness

Woman Loses Nearly 100 Pounds and Has Tummy Tuck, Results Shock Viewers

By
Wellness & Fitness Health Weight Loss Surgery Viral video

A video of a woman's startling transformation after shedding nearly 100 pounds has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted July 14 by TikTok user Lauren (@laurennddavies) and has drawn over 244,000 views.

A message overlaid on the video simply says, "Same joggers, different stomach." The footage shows a woman in jogging trousers who is holding up the wrinkly, loose skin around her stomach area.

The clip later shows the woman wearing the same outfit but showing much smoother, tighter skin around her stomach. A caption shared with the post reads: "Joggers now fall off me."

Person wearing large jeans, waist stretched out.
A stock image shows a person wearing a pair of too large jeans. A video of a woman's physical transformation after undergoing a tummy tuck has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The woman in the clip underwent a "tummy tuck," also known as an abdominoplasty. The procedure is done to reduce "excess skin and fat around the abdomen and strengthen the abdominal wall musculature," says the National Library of Medicine, a U.S. government website.

"The abdominoplasty has become a popular modality for helping patients remove excess abdominal tissue both after significant weight loss or as an adjunct to it," the website says.

A November 2015 study published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery said, "Abdominoplasty is associated with a higher complication rate compared with other aesthetic procedures.

"Combined procedures can significantly increase complication rates and should be considered carefully in higher risk patients," the study said.

In a later comment, the original poster said she lost "7 stone [98 pounds], then 9 lbs skin removed so 7st 10 lbs total."

When user Jade Taylor asked whether the woman had undergone weight loss surgery, the original poster replied, "Weightloss all by myself, calorie deficit & being active is the only way to lose weight."

@laurennddavies

joggers now fall off me 🤣 #tummytuck #tummytuckjourney #abdominoplastia #looseskin #weightloss

♬ Fall In Love Alone - Super Sped Up Version - Stacey Ryan

Other TikTokers were inspired by the woman's weight loss story.

DropOFpoison said: "Thank you so much for sharing and being vulnerable on here it doesn't go unnoticed ever."

The original poster replied: "Always! got to show the real bodies & real experiences on here."

User @deyelim said: "Congratulations, that's my dream."

User sarah jane wrote: "Wow, u look amazing. I really want this too. thank you for sharing."

Kayleigh Grigg said: "I mean you're stunning anyway but you look sooo good."

Treelightful said, "Wahooo looking beautiful!!!!" And @luckyamea simply wrote: "Omgg wow wow wow!!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have an amazing weight loss story or tips to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC