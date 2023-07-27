Woman Loses Nearly 100 Pounds and Has Tummy Tuck, Results Shock Viewers

A video of a woman's startling transformation after shedding nearly 100 pounds has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted July 14 by TikTok user Lauren (@laurennddavies) and has drawn over 244,000 views.

A message overlaid on the video simply says, "Same joggers, different stomach." The footage shows a woman in jogging trousers who is holding up the wrinkly, loose skin around her stomach area.

The clip later shows the woman wearing the same outfit but showing much smoother, tighter skin around her stomach. A caption shared with the post reads: "Joggers now fall off me."

The woman in the clip underwent a "tummy tuck," also known as an abdominoplasty. The procedure is done to reduce "excess skin and fat around the abdomen and strengthen the abdominal wall musculature," says the National Library of Medicine, a U.S. government website.

"The abdominoplasty has become a popular modality for helping patients remove excess abdominal tissue both after significant weight loss or as an adjunct to it," the website says.

A November 2015 study published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery said, "Abdominoplasty is associated with a higher complication rate compared with other aesthetic procedures.

"Combined procedures can significantly increase complication rates and should be considered carefully in higher risk patients," the study said.

In a later comment, the original poster said she lost "7 stone [98 pounds], then 9 lbs skin removed so 7st 10 lbs total."

When user Jade Taylor asked whether the woman had undergone weight loss surgery, the original poster replied, "Weightloss all by myself, calorie deficit & being active is the only way to lose weight."

Other TikTokers were inspired by the woman's weight loss story.

DropOFpoison said: "Thank you so much for sharing and being vulnerable on here it doesn't go unnoticed ever."

The original poster replied: "Always! got to show the real bodies & real experiences on here."

User @deyelim said: "Congratulations, that's my dream."

User sarah jane wrote: "Wow, u look amazing. I really want this too. thank you for sharing."

Kayleigh Grigg said: "I mean you're stunning anyway but you look sooo good."

Treelightful said, "Wahooo looking beautiful!!!!" And @luckyamea simply wrote: "Omgg wow wow wow!!"

