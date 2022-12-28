Woman's Reaction to Scratching Her Car Caught on CCTV: 'Dramatic'

A young woman's reaction to scratching her car has received support from several users on TikTok.

In the video, user Brooke Coldwell can be seen crying through a doorbell camera as another woman answers the door. "I scraped the car on the gate," Coldwell can be heard telling the other woman in the clip, which has been viewed over 300,000 times. The camera then pans down to show a small scratch on the back bumper.

The caption reads, "Slightly over dramatic maybe?"

One user who related to the predicament commented, "That would 100 percent be me."

According to a survey by auto sales website Cars.com, Los Angeles residents love their cars the most and have the most pride in their vehicles when compared to car owners in other U.S. cities. More than half of its residents, 56 percent, service their vehicle more than they go to the doctor and 46 percent say they are more likely to wash their vehicles than water their plants.

Bostonians are the least in love with their vehicles with the lowest amount of pride in their vehicles and would be more interested in getting a haircut than washing their car.

According to the financial comparison website Nerdwallet.com, the average cost of car insurance is $1,630 per year, according to their 2022 rate analysis, or roughly $136 per month.

According to their research, Idaho is the cheapest state for full coverage with an annual rate of $1,027, while Louisiana is the most expensive at $2,986. For minimum required coverage, Iowa is the cheapest at $237, while Florida is the most expensive at $1,085.

The website also found that having a driving under-the-influence record can dramatically increase car insurance costs. Their analysis found that average insurance increases by $370 a year for full car insurance after a DUI in every state, and in Hawaii and Michigan, the average increase is more than $3,000.

User Tempany said, "This was actually me when I scrapped my car. Feel bad for you but I'm glad I'm not the only one to react like this."

User Amy wrote: "Stop it I'm so glad I'm not the only one who starts crying like this over minor things."

Another TikToker, user559995998762, commented: "Stop cause I hit a roundabout the other day and was crying and screaming, bf checked it and there was legit not a single scratch."

