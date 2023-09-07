Woman Shocks the Internet With Her Four-Month Weight Loss Transformation

A curve model has wowed online viewers after revealing how much her body has been transformed by shedding 30 pounds, and she's not finished yet.

Kennedy Young of Vancouver, British Columbia, shared a before and after clip on her TikTok account (@kennedyryoung) on August 29, much to the amazement of her followers.

At first, Young is seen in May wearing a silky white top and matching pants. While showing the fit of the ensemble, she looked somewhat uncomfortable with the look and was inspired to make a change.

In just four months, she transformed her figure by losing 30 pounds, so when she reappears wearing the same outfit in August, it looks entirely different. The video has gone viral on TikTok, receiving more than 672,400 views and 60,800 likes.

A stock image shows a woman jogging. TikTok users were amazed after seeing a woman's 30-pound weight loss between May and August. Zinkevych/Getty Images

A 2021 global poll by YouGov found that most people around the world are unhappy with their body, with 51 percent trying to lose some weight. Just 36 percent of respondents said they felt happy with their body, and 8 percent were trying to gain some pounds rather than lose them.

Lack of exercise and physical activity was the most commonly cited contributor to gaining weight, as cited in 64 percent of the responses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the following years. Other reasons people gave for putting on pounds were eating too much (43 percent of responses) and eating more unhealthy foods (35 percent).

The data shows that Mexico had the highest number of people (56 percent) who felt they'd gained weight since 2020. The U.S. was in fourth place with Spain, both with 48 percent of respondents saying they'd gained weight at the time of the survey.

Since sharing her "less than 4 month transformation," Young has continued posting videos of her gym workouts and other exercises she does which have helped her lose weight. By showing the difference that just a few short months can make, Young hopes to inspire others to feel happier and more confident.

She isn't quite done. She told one TikTok user that she's lost "30 lbs so far," implying that she will continue with her weight loss transformation.

The TikTok post has received over 200 comments, with many users congratulating Young on the remarkable accomplishment.

TikTok user @ashleigh wrote: "Girl slay! You should be so proud."

User @curlygirltaylor responded: "Watching this is giving me hope for my own self-care journey."

And @arangofambam praised the "absolute discipline" it took for Young to achieve this transformation.

Newsweek reached out to @kennedyryoung via email for comment and could not verify the details of the case.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.