Woman's 'Genius' Trick for Deterring Dog Thieves Has Internet in Hysterics

A dog owner's trick to stop thieves from stealing her German shepherd has been dubbed "genius" online.

In the clip shared to TikTok, Kate Smith (@katelivingoutloud) cuddles her dog while recalling a tip she received from a worker at her local pet store. While ordering a name tag for her Mason's collar, an employee warned her that pure-bred German shepherds are at risk of theft.

"Because your dog looks expensive, people might see him and think it's more worth to sell him and make money off of him than return him to you," the man informed her.

A stock photo shows a woman adjusting a German shepherd's collar. In a TikTok video, a woman reveals the message she put on her German shepherd's tag to deter thieves. Dolunay_Sara/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Instead, he advised her to include details on the tag that would motivate the finder to return the puppy to her.

"What you need to do is put 'needs meds' or 'reward,'" Smith says. "I was like, 'challenge accepted.'"

Smith then cuts to a close-up of Mason's tag, which reads: "Mason: Needs Meds or he'll s*** everywhere."

Turning to her dog, she tells him: "If that does not convince strangers to take you back to me or to the local veterinarian as soon as possible, I do not know what will."

TikTokers found the idea both "brilliant" and hilarious, with the footage receiving 9.5 million views.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund estimates that 2 million pets are stolen every year in the U.S., but according to Petfinder, only 10 percent are returned to their owners.

Only 15 states have specific laws against animal theft, with most states viewing pets as property rather than living beings (although animal thieves can be charged with larceny). Pure-bred canines are more likely to be stolen, especially "designer" dogs such as Labradoodles or smaller breeds that are easier to take.

Fellow dog owners praised Smith's ingenuity, with Morelune calling the dog tag "fantastic."

"This is BRILLIANT," agreed Jenni.

"The way i CACKLED at the reveal.....genius," said startled easily.

"I literally loled probably more than I should have," wrote David Young.

"Let me go get a new tag," said kae.

"Mother don't let them steal me," joked Jackie.

"My neighbor just put 'seizures' on every pet tag over the years," said Corgnis.

"My dog has three legs and pees if he sees a stranger, I'm good," wrote HecatesHandmaiden.

Elle commented: "What's really funny is this is what would ACTUALLY HAPPEN if my dog wasn't returned to me."

Newsweek reached out to Kate Smith (@katelivingoutloud) for comment via Instagram.

