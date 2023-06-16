Women Can Thrive in Sales (Including You) and Here's How

If you look at the sales industry, you'll quickly discover that it's a male-dominated field: Just 29% of sales reps and 26% of sales managers are women. Notably, women hold only a third of sales positions in B2B sales, despite having an 11% higher close rate than their male counterparts. This gender gap in sales can be traced back to gender biases that funnel women towards more nurturing aspects of the business.

Women are redefining traditional gender roles in industries like healthcare, architecture, and compliance, and they also have the power to reshape the image of success in sales. To do so, those entering this industry must empower themselves with the necessary tools and knowledge needed to achieve success on their own terms.

You're Competitive; Admit It

In American culture, competitiveness is considered masculine and synonymous with playing sports. Throughout my professional experience, I've noticed that female professionals are too often labeled with strictly feminine qualities, notably servitude. Rarely are the non-athletes described as "competitive," a trait often sought after in B2B sales because it is attributed to top performance.

This doesn't mean women inherently don't have a competitive spirit. Think Julia Child keeping pace with eleven male GIs at Le Cordon Bleu cooking school and becoming the first woman to host her own cooking show. You don't immediately think "athlete" when you remember Julia Child, but her biographers would be hard-pressed to leave "competitive" out of any description of her work.

My advice to women who are the non-athletic competitive type: Embrace and harness your competitive strengths, even if you didn't grow up in sports. There's no reward for effort in sales — only for performance. Acknowledging and accepting that you enjoy winning can foster a sense of belonging in the field.

But beware — there's a fine line between being assertive and aggressive. Sales requires a high level of assertiveness, but people can easily misconstrue that as aggression, especially for women traditionally held to more passive social standards. Don't let the two be confused. To avoid misrepresenting yourself, consider how your buyers and peers might receive your approach — be intentional with your words and body language when navigating deals.

Make the Hard Choices

When you work in B2B sales, there are times when you'll have to travel and be on call, and one of the hard realities is that your work may interfere with family life. As you enter this field, you need to be prepared to make tough choices about your priorities.

I faced difficult decisions in the early stages of my career, especially when my husband and I decided we wanted a family. At the time, we were both working hard on our career goals, which meant that one of us had to make a sacrifice to reach our personal and professional ambitions. We ultimately made the difficult decision to prioritize my career over his, and he's a stay-at-home father — something that was incredibly rare for our generation.

What's right for you might not be common or easy. But the rewards for those willing to make the tough choices can be more enriching and fulfilling for your life. My career has afforded me a healthy income and a sense of satisfaction through the interaction, strategy, leadership and other elements I exercise daily. And this shift has also been incredibly fulfilling for my husband, whose achievements are tied to one of the most important jobs: being a parent.

It's normal for people (especially women) to experience some guilt through this process as they sacrifice family time to advance their careers. "Mom guilt" is one of the leading reasons women leave their careers, often in search of less demanding roles. But treat your guilt objectively and face it. How would you confront your guilt if it were a person, not an emotion? Yoga and mindfulness work for me, but other tactics can be instrumental in developing the mental strength needed to effectively manage such guilt, enabling you to persist and thrive in the sales profession for the long haul.

Remember the Potential Rewards

Sales is an ever-changing career that can go from hero to zero back to hero incredibly fast. The highs are really high, and the lows can be really low. Riding this roller coaster requires a lot of mental fortitude and endurance.

Fortunately, women have demonstrated an exceptional ability to weather the lows and recover from setbacks. By meticulously dissecting the lessons learned from failures, we can utilize this knowledge to propel ourselves to the next victory. And when those wins come (as they often do), there's something incredibly rewarding and exciting about them. If you're a top performer, the lucrative commissions can support you and your family beyond what other professions might allow.

But working in sales offers more than monetary compensation. If you enjoy lifelong learning, networking, and interacting with a diverse array of individuals, sales allows you to engage with so many organizations and exposes you to their operational methodologies. And if you enjoy problem-solving, there's no better career than sales. So, why don't we have more women chasing careers in sales?

There's Room for You; Claim It

Both men and women can be incredible sales professionals, and there's room in the industry for any good sport willing to take it seriously. Because women aren't yet represented in the field to the same degree men are, and because our culture doesn't readily present sales as something women should consider, women need more encouragement to venture into sales careers.

To that end, as a woman who is a successful sales professional, to any woman who needs an empathetic push, I say unleash your competitive side. You belong here. The world of sales is competitive. You can connect with incredible people and advance their visions. The extra effort is more than worth it.