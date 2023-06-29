Woman's Leg Severed After Getting Sucked into Moving Walkway

A woman's leg was severed during an incident on a moving walkway at an airport in Thailand on Thursday, according to reports.

The female passenger lost the lower half of her left leg while using a moving walkway, also known as a travelator, at Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport, according to a CNA report.

The woman was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

A stock image shows a woman walking on a travelator. A woman lost the lower part of her left leg in an incident on a moving walkway at Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport on Thursday, according to reports. Getty

The passenger was traveling from Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand when the incident happened.

CCTV footage showed that the passenger had fallen down on the travelator at about 8.30 A.M. local time, according to the Don Mueang Airport director Karant Thanakuljeerapat, who spoke to local media.

"Her left leg then went into the moving machinery of the walkway," the CNA report said.

"Don Mueang Airport is deply saddened by the incident and ready to fully accept the responsibility as well as take care of the medical expenses and compensation," the airport said in a statement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated