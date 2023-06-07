Woman Who Tracked Down 'Cute Coffee Boy' Online Reveals They're Now Dating

A social media video of a woman sharing that she's now in a committed and happy relationship with a man she attempted to track down via TikTok last year has delighted audiences across the internet.

Many of the TikTok users left elated by the video revealed in the comments section under the post that they vividly recall the woman's initial request for help in finding the "cute coffee shop boy" a year ago.

In the viral video, which had been captioned "a year of love and coffee thank you guys," the video's creator, Sophie, chronicled how she first caught sight of the "cute guy who always comes into her [coffee shop] workplace" and sought out the internet's help in tracking down his identity.

"Anyone know this cute guy who always comes into my work? I think he's so cute," Sophie wrote across the original video that had been shared on May 23, 2022, and viewed by more than 60 million TikTok users to date.

In her original TikTok post, Sophie hinted to viewers that she wanted to "shoot her shot" by making the guy a complimentary coffee and using her barista skills to write a decorative "ur cute" with milk on top of it. The video ends with the clip of the customer looking pleased with his surprise and taking a photo of it, Sophie then leaves audiences with a note that she'll keep them updated.

In her latest update on the coffee shop romance, Sophie recalled how she went viral online exactly a year ago.

A stock image of a woman on a date at a coffee shop. Sophie the barista went viral last year after calling on the internet to help track down a "cute guy." A year later, she has posted an update that the pair are now dating. Getty Images

The barista then surprised viewers by sharing a recent clip of her on a train "on the way to London to meet the same boy." She then expresses her gratitude to viewers of the original TikTok post in supporting her and her hunt last year. Sophie then revealed that the pair have been dating and that they are "still going strong," before sharing a message to viewers to find the "confidence to go after what they want."

The couple's impromptu meet-cute has warmed plenty of hearts online, and is a far cry from the current dating norm of meeting a future partner on a dating app. According to Statista, by 2027, an estimated 400 million-plus people will be using dating sites as their primary route to finding a partner.

Sophie is based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 24 by Sophie's TikTok account, @YungOatMilk, the post has been viewed more than 250,000 times and liked by more than 32,000 users. More than 200 TikTokers have taken to the comments section under the post to share how pleased they are to see the pair together and happy.

"I'm so beyond happy for you two," one user wrote.

Another user added: "Ahhhh! I forgot about this! this makes me so happy!"

"A whole year already wow! This is my favorite love story," wrote a third user.

"OMG, I can't believe the algorithm bought me back! So cute," commented a different TikToker.

